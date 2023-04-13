Can Unrivaled Typhlosion be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Pokémon fans have been eagerly waiting for the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Scarlet and Violet after Decidueye and Samurott each had their chance in the spotlight. This is because Decidueye, Samurott, and Typhlosion all make up the trio of Hisui Starters from Legends: Arceus.

In Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Typhlosion gains the Ghost type in addition to its Fire type. While the Unrivaled Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet will be the normal variant featured in Gen II, it will still have the Ghost Tera Type in honor of its Hisuian form.

Needless to say, this Unrivaled Typhlosion is a rare Pokémon worth catching. And when it comes to special event Pokémon such as this one, players often wonder if it’s possible to encounter a Shiny.

Can you find Shiny Unrivaled Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Like all of the previous seven-star Tera Raid Pokémon, Unrivaled Typhlosion will be Shiny-locked. This means there’s no chance of encountering a Shiny Typhlosion in the black crystal Tera Raid dens that pop up during this event.

However, if you really want a Shiny Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet, you can breed the Unrivaled one with a Ditto until you get lucky and hatch a Shiny.

The hatched Pokémon won’t inherit the Mightiest Mark from the Unrivaled Typhlosion, but you at least have a small chance of obtaining a Shiny with this method. And until Pokémon Home becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet, breeding is actually the only way to get a Shiny Typhlosion in the Gen IX games.

Rather than its usual teal back, Shiny Typhlosion will have more of a reddish-brown back. The visual difference isn’t anything major, but any Shiny Pokémon is fun to collect in Scarlet and Violet, especially for dedicated Shiny hunters.