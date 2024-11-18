How to get free Poké Gold in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket has several types of currency, with Poké Gold primarily being a premium currency that requires purchasing. But you can get some for free—we’ve explained how in our guide.

Poké Gold in Pokémon TCG Pocket reduces the time you have to wait until you can open a Booster Pack or refresh your Wonder Pick Stamina, making it a valuable resource to complete your collection quickly.

Spending money is not required as a small amount of Poké Gold is free, and more could be available in the future. Read on for all the details you need.

How to earn free Poké Gold in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Keep grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing your level is the only way to earn free Poké Gold in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Upon level up, you get rewarded with one or two pieces of Poké Gold, depending on your level. Accounts in Pokémon TCG Pocket currently max out at Level 50, with a maximum of 60 Poké Gold available.

Over time, as the game progresses, the level cap may increase, and more Poké Gold may become available as a level-up reward. For now, the method to obtain free Poké Gold is restricted, but the devs may implement other ways in the future.

Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket have been a regular occurrence since launch, and there are also Daily Missions to complete and other objectives. While these currently don’t offer Poké Gold as a reward, the devs could change them, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

While it may be disappointing to learn that the amount of Poké Gold you can earn for free is limited, there are a bunch of other free rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

How to get free rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket offers a wide variety of rewards, ranging from Shop Tickets that you can use to purchase items to Pack Hourglasses that reduce the amount of time you need to wait before opening a Booster Pack. We’ve listed the best ways to get free rewards below:

Defeat the AI in Solo Battles for Pack Hourglasses, experience, and more.

Complete missions and objectives to earn a variety of rewards.

Complete Daily Missions for Pack Hourglasses.

Participate in limited-time events.

