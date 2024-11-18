Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Mass Outbreak of Delibird in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Full list of Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All past, future, and current events

Mass Outbreak Events are great for Shiny hunting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We've got all the info you need.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 12:17 pm

Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are tailor-made for those Shiny-hunting their favorites. If you want to know what’s up next or what’s happened in the past, we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

First introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mass Outbreaks are an incredibly popular feature in the Pokémon games and their inclusion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is great news for Shiny hunters—although there’s no audio clue this time around.

While Outbreaks can occur throughout the game on a daily basis, special events provide an increased chance of securing Shiny Pokémon and rare Marks. We’ve got all the details you need to know on what events are on the calendar and what’s taken place previously.

Current and upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events

A promotional image for Shiny Rayquaza's arrival in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Limited time window. Image via The Pokemon Company

In the countdown to the big Shiny Rayquaza event, Scarlet and Violet are offering players to catch Pokémon that may be useful to taking out the Shiny Rayquaza during the raid event. On top of this, to coincide with the event, an Outbreak event focused around other Pokémon with a black Shiny is set to take place.

Throughout the event, a Chansey Outbreak will occur across all regions that provide a huge amount of experience when defeated, providing the perfect opportunity to level up any new additions to your party.

EventDatePaldea OutbreaksKitakami OutbreaksBlueberry Academy Outbreaks
Black Shiny OutbreaksDec. 20, 2024 to Jan, 5, 2025.CetoddleCarbinkFraxure
Girafarig OutbreaksDec. 13, 2024 to Dec. 19, 2024N/AN/AGirafarig
Wooper OutbreaksDec. 6, 2024 to Dec. 12, 2024.N/AWooperN/A
Tinkatink OutbreaksNov. 29, 2024 to Dec. 5, 2024TinkatinkN/AN/A
Chansey OutbreaksNov. 29, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2024ChanseyN/AN/A

Expired Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events

Since both DLCs were released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many of the Mass Outbreak events have featured different Pokémon available in each of the three regions—including higher chances of being Shiny and securing a rare Mark.

EventDatePaldea OutbreaksKitakami OutbreaksBlueberry Academy Outbreaks
Halloween OutbreaksOct. 28, 2024 to Oct. 31, 2024Gastly
Misdreavus
Shuppet
Bramblin		N/AN/A
Version Exclusive OutbreaksOct. 18, 2024 to Oct. 20, 2024Oranguru
Passimian		Morpeko
Cramorant		Alolan Sandshrew
Alolan Vulpix
Powerhouse Pokémon OutbreaksAug. 23, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2024Larvitar
Bagon		Goomy
Hisuain Sliggo		Beldum
World Championship Celebration OutbreaksAug. 9, 2024 to Aug. 22, 2024WattrelRioluComfey
Order Up OutbreaksJuly 26, 2024 to Aug. 8, 2024Curly Form TatsugiriDroopy Form TatsugiriStretchy Form Tatsugiri
Pikachu and Friends OutbreakJuly 12, 2024 to July 25, 2024PichuPikachu
Mimikyu		Raichu
Alolan Raichu
Water Pokémon OutbreaksJune 7, 2024 to June 9, 2024FinizenLotadHorsea
Golden Pokémon OutbreaksApril 26, 2024 to May 6, 2024Magikarp
Varoom		ShinxRellow
Baby Pokémon OutbreaksMarch 29, 2024 to March 31, 2024Pichu
Happiny		Munchlax
Riolu		Magby
Elekid
Pokéball OutbreaksFeb. 23, 2024 to Feb. 27, 2024Voltorb
Foongus
Hisuain Voltorb		N/AN/A
Exclusive OutbreaksJan. 26, 2024 to Jan. 28, 2024Stunky
Skrelp
Gulpin
Clauncher		N/AN/A
New Year OutbreaksDec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024DratiniJangmo-oDuraludon
Delibird OutbreaksDec. 22, 2023 to Dec. 24, 2023DelibirdDelibirdDelibird
Festive OutbreaksDec. 8, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023FlabebeLitwickMilcery
Eevee EverywhereNov. 17, 2023 to Nov. 20, 2023EeveeEeveeN/A
Ghost-type OutbreakOct. 27, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023Mimikyu
Greavard
Drifloon
Phantump		Mimikyu
Greavard
Drifloon
Phantump		N/A
Moon-Viewing PartySept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023ClefairyClefairyN/A
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv