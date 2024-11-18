Full list of Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All past, future, and current events

Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are tailor-made for those Shiny-hunting their favorites. If you want to know what’s up next or what’s happened in the past, we’ve got all the details you need.
First introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mass Outbreaks are an incredibly popular feature in the Pokémon games and their inclusion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is great news for Shiny hunters—although there’s no audio clue this time around.
While Outbreaks can occur throughout the game on a daily basis, special events provide an increased chance of securing Shiny Pokémon and rare Marks. We’ve got all the details you need to know on what events are on the calendar and what’s taken place previously.
Current and upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events
In the countdown to the big Shiny Rayquaza event, Scarlet and Violet are offering players to catch Pokémon that may be useful to taking out the Shiny Rayquaza during the raid event. On top of this, to coincide with the event, an Outbreak event focused around other Pokémon with a black Shiny is set to take place.
Throughout the event, a Chansey Outbreak will occur across all regions that provide a huge amount of experience when defeated, providing the perfect opportunity to level up any new additions to your party.
|Event
|Date
|Paldea Outbreaks
|Kitakami Outbreaks
|Blueberry Academy Outbreaks
|Black Shiny Outbreaks
|Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan, 5, 2025.
|Cetoddle
|Carbink
|Fraxure
|Girafarig Outbreaks
|Dec. 13, 2024 to Dec. 19, 2024
|N/A
|N/A
|Girafarig
|Wooper Outbreaks
|Dec. 6, 2024 to Dec. 12, 2024.
|N/A
|Wooper
|N/A
|Tinkatink Outbreaks
|Nov. 29, 2024 to Dec. 5, 2024
|Tinkatink
|N/A
|N/A
|Chansey Outbreaks
|Nov. 29, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2024
|Chansey
|N/A
|N/A
Expired Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events
Since both DLCs were released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many of the Mass Outbreak events have featured different Pokémon available in each of the three regions—including higher chances of being Shiny and securing a rare Mark.
|Event
|Date
|Paldea Outbreaks
|Kitakami Outbreaks
|Blueberry Academy Outbreaks
|Halloween Outbreaks
|Oct. 28, 2024 to Oct. 31, 2024
|Gastly
Misdreavus
Shuppet
Bramblin
|N/A
|N/A
|Version Exclusive Outbreaks
|Oct. 18, 2024 to Oct. 20, 2024
|Oranguru
Passimian
|Morpeko
Cramorant
|Alolan Sandshrew
Alolan Vulpix
|Powerhouse Pokémon Outbreaks
|Aug. 23, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2024
|Larvitar
Bagon
|Goomy
Hisuain Sliggo
|Beldum
|World Championship Celebration Outbreaks
|Aug. 9, 2024 to Aug. 22, 2024
|Wattrel
|Riolu
|Comfey
|Order Up Outbreaks
|July 26, 2024 to Aug. 8, 2024
|Curly Form Tatsugiri
|Droopy Form Tatsugiri
|Stretchy Form Tatsugiri
|Pikachu and Friends Outbreak
|July 12, 2024 to July 25, 2024
|Pichu
|Pikachu
Mimikyu
|Raichu
Alolan Raichu
|Water Pokémon Outbreaks
|June 7, 2024 to June 9, 2024
|Finizen
|Lotad
|Horsea
|Golden Pokémon Outbreaks
|April 26, 2024 to May 6, 2024
|Magikarp
Varoom
|Shinx
|Rellow
|Baby Pokémon Outbreaks
|March 29, 2024 to March 31, 2024
|Pichu
Happiny
|Munchlax
Riolu
|Magby
Elekid
|Pokéball Outbreaks
|Feb. 23, 2024 to Feb. 27, 2024
|Voltorb
Foongus
Hisuain Voltorb
|N/A
|N/A
|Exclusive Outbreaks
|Jan. 26, 2024 to Jan. 28, 2024
|Stunky
Skrelp
Gulpin
Clauncher
|N/A
|N/A
|New Year Outbreaks
|Dec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024
|Dratini
|Jangmo-o
|Duraludon
|Delibird Outbreaks
|Dec. 22, 2023 to Dec. 24, 2023
|Delibird
|Delibird
|Delibird
|Festive Outbreaks
|Dec. 8, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023
|Flabebe
|Litwick
|Milcery
|Eevee Everywhere
|Nov. 17, 2023 to Nov. 20, 2023
|Eevee
|Eevee
|N/A
|Ghost-type Outbreak
|Oct. 27, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023
|Mimikyu
Greavard
Drifloon
Phantump
|Mimikyu
Greavard
Drifloon
Phantump
|N/A
|Moon-Viewing Party
|Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023
|Clefairy
|Clefairy
|N/A
Published: Nov 18, 2024