Full list of Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All past, future, and current events

Mass Outbreak Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are tailor-made for those Shiny-hunting their favorites. If you want to know what’s up next or what’s happened in the past, we’ve got all the details you need.

First introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mass Outbreaks are an incredibly popular feature in the Pokémon games and their inclusion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is great news for Shiny hunters—although there’s no audio clue this time around.

While Outbreaks can occur throughout the game on a daily basis, special events provide an increased chance of securing Shiny Pokémon and rare Marks. We’ve got all the details you need to know on what events are on the calendar and what’s taken place previously.

Current and upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events

Limited time window. Image via The Pokemon Company

In the countdown to the big Shiny Rayquaza event, Scarlet and Violet are offering players to catch Pokémon that may be useful to taking out the Shiny Rayquaza during the raid event. On top of this, to coincide with the event, an Outbreak event focused around other Pokémon with a black Shiny is set to take place.

Throughout the event, a Chansey Outbreak will occur across all regions that provide a huge amount of experience when defeated, providing the perfect opportunity to level up any new additions to your party.

Event Date Paldea Outbreaks Kitakami Outbreaks Blueberry Academy Outbreaks Black Shiny Outbreaks Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan, 5, 2025. Cetoddle Carbink Fraxure Girafarig Outbreaks Dec. 13, 2024 to Dec. 19, 2024 N/A N/A Girafarig Wooper Outbreaks Dec. 6, 2024 to Dec. 12, 2024. N/A Wooper N/A Tinkatink Outbreaks Nov. 29, 2024 to Dec. 5, 2024 Tinkatink N/A N/A Chansey Outbreaks Nov. 29, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2024 Chansey N/A N/A

Expired Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Events

Since both DLCs were released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many of the Mass Outbreak events have featured different Pokémon available in each of the three regions—including higher chances of being Shiny and securing a rare Mark.

Event Date Paldea Outbreaks Kitakami Outbreaks Blueberry Academy Outbreaks Halloween Outbreaks Oct. 28, 2024 to Oct. 31, 2024 Gastly

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Bramblin N/A N/A Version Exclusive Outbreaks Oct. 18, 2024 to Oct. 20, 2024 Oranguru

Passimian Morpeko

Cramorant Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix Powerhouse Pokémon Outbreaks Aug. 23, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2024 Larvitar

Bagon Goomy

Hisuain Sliggo Beldum World Championship Celebration Outbreaks Aug. 9, 2024 to Aug. 22, 2024 Wattrel Riolu Comfey Order Up Outbreaks July 26, 2024 to Aug. 8, 2024 Curly Form Tatsugiri Droopy Form Tatsugiri Stretchy Form Tatsugiri Pikachu and Friends Outbreak July 12, 2024 to July 25, 2024 Pichu Pikachu

Mimikyu Raichu

Alolan Raichu Water Pokémon Outbreaks June 7, 2024 to June 9, 2024 Finizen Lotad Horsea Golden Pokémon Outbreaks April 26, 2024 to May 6, 2024 Magikarp

Varoom Shinx Rellow Baby Pokémon Outbreaks March 29, 2024 to March 31, 2024 Pichu

Happiny Munchlax

Riolu Magby

Elekid Pokéball Outbreaks Feb. 23, 2024 to Feb. 27, 2024 Voltorb

Foongus

Hisuain Voltorb N/A N/A Exclusive Outbreaks Jan. 26, 2024 to Jan. 28, 2024 Stunky

Skrelp

Gulpin

Clauncher N/A N/A New Year Outbreaks Dec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024 Dratini Jangmo-o Duraludon Delibird Outbreaks Dec. 22, 2023 to Dec. 24, 2023 Delibird Delibird Delibird Festive Outbreaks Dec. 8, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023 Flabebe Litwick Milcery Eevee Everywhere Nov. 17, 2023 to Nov. 20, 2023 Eevee Eevee N/A Ghost-type Outbreak Oct. 27, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023 Mimikyu

Greavard

Drifloon

Phantump Mimikyu

Greavard

Drifloon

Phantump N/A Moon-Viewing Party Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023 Clefairy Clefairy N/A

