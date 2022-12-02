Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have kicked into full swing with their Raid Battle events, and in doing so a new evolution line has been introduced to the game starring one of the franchise’s most popular species, Charizard.

With this addition, you can battle this Fire-type Pokémon, capture it, and add it to your team, but some players might be looking to help out a friend or two by catching some for them.

Before you set out and grind through raids to get your hands on as many as you can here is all you need to know about trading these Pokémon.

Can you trade Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

No, you won’t be able to trade Charmander, Charmeleon, or Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. At least, not at this time.

It is unclear exactly why you can’t trade them despite being catchable by all players in both versions of the game, but this is a somber sign that more limited-time raid Pokémon may receive the same treatment. Similarly, you won’t be able to take any of these three Pokémon into Tera Raid Battles after you catch them.

What this means for players is that if you want to get your hands on one of these Pokémon, you’ll need to make sure that you log in and capture them while they are available. Otherwise, you could miss out for a very long time.

Perhaps in the future changes will be made allowing players to trade these Pokémon and use them in raids, but for now, this is what players will have to deal with.