Can you evolve Cyndaquil into Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

This Pokémon is said to have been affected by the mysterious powers of Mt. Coronet.

Starter Pokémon remain some of the most popular creatures in the Pokémon series, with fans being able to form immediate memories with their partners as soon as their adventures begin.

For the first time in the series, pre-existing final evolutions of certain starter Pokémon received regional variants in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, presenting new looks for Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye players. These unique forms, which only appeared in the wilds of the Hisui region, completely changed the attributes of these Pokémon, including their types, movesets, and stats, yet seem to have been lost to time and are unable to be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Among these regional variants, Hisuian Typhlosion seems rather lax and uninterested in battles at first glance, but this Pokémon is capable of damaging opponents with powerful Ghost-type moves like its signature attack, Infernal Parade, and a higher Special Attack stat compared to its Johtonian counterpart. Yet this also means Hisuian Typhlosion possesses a few more weaknesses than the one players first met in Pokémon Gold and Silver, giving it some interesting ways of traversing through battlers.

The Hisuian forms of Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye are all present in the data of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but are not yet obtainable within the game to catch or battle with. Thanks to the new Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event, the standard forms of these three Pokémon have all been released for players to add to their collections, though whether the Hisuian forms will appear in a similar manner has yet to be seen.

For players wondering if they can evolve their Cyndaquil and Quilava into Hisuian Typhlosion in the Paldea region, here is all the information we currently have.

Can Cyndaquil or Quilava evolve into Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, Hisuian Typhlosion has long since disappeared from the world following the Hisui region’s evolution into the Sinnoh region, meaning Cyndaquil and Quilava found outside of these ancient lands can no longer evolve into this powerful Fire/Ghost-type form.

However, should players have a Hisuian Typhlosion of their own from Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the Pokémon HOME software, they will be able to send the ancient form of Typhlosion to the Paldea region at some point later this year. Players that attempt to evolve a Cyndaquil or Quilava caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in a different title will only be able to evolve it into a Johtonian Typhlosion, meaning in order to get a Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it must be transferred already in this form.

At this time, no information has been revealed as to when Pokémon HOME connectivity with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be added, so for now, the only way players can use a Hisuian Typhlosion of their own is in the Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.