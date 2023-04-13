Can you catch additional Typhlosion in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The latest Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature the Gen II Fire-type Starter, Typhlosion. This comes as no surprise with Typhlosion following in the footsteps of Decidueye and Samurott, two fellow Starter Pokémon from Legends: Arceus.

Like other seven-star Tera Raids, Unrivaled Typhlosion will come with the Mightiest Mark, which is exclusive to these limited-time events. This Typhlosion will also have the Ghost Tera Type—a nod to its Fire/Ghost-type Hisuian form.

Seeing how this is an event-exclusive Pokémon with ties to the other Hisui Starters, a lot of players will be eager to challenge the Unrivaled Typhlosion as soon as its black crystal Tera Raid dens start popping up in Paldea. After defeating it in battle, you’ll of course have the opportunity to catch it and add it to your team.

You might be wondering if it’s possible to catch more than one Unrivaled Typhlosion to make the most out of the event. After all, this Tera Raid event is the only current way to obtain Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet.

Can you catch more than one Typhlosion in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, you can only catch one Unrivaled Typhlosion per game even if you’re allowed to challenge the Tera Raids more than once. That doesn’t mean you can’t breed it, though.

By breeding the caught Typhlosion with a Ditto, you can hatch as many Cyndaquil as you wish. The only downside to this is every hatched Cyndaquil will not have the Mightiest Mark like the original Unrivaled Typhlosion.

As long as you don’t care about marks or titles on your Pokémon, you’re free to breed an unlimited supply of Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.