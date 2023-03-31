Best Nature for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott are all part of the Water starter evolutionary line in Unova. They initially weren’t available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but the Gen IX games have slowly been introducing previous Starter Pokémon to the Paldea region via seven-star Tera Raid events, and these critters are the latest arrivals.

With Samurott finally getting its turn with a special Tera Raid of its own, it will now be part of the Paldea region. And once you’ve successfully completed the Raid and captured the Water-type Unova Starter, you have the power to train or strengthen it however you like.

If you plan on adding it to your party, you’ll especially want to know which Nature would work well with it. With the right Nature, Samurott can be amazing. With the wrong Nature, it won’t be able to reach its true potential in battle.

But which Natures should you go with?

Best Natures for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Samurott is one of the more well-rounded Starter Pokémon, with all of its stats ranging from 70 to 108. This means it’s very versatile and has a lot of different options for Natures, depending on which moves and strategies you want to run with it.

Even though its Attack stat is slightly lower than its Special Attack, a physical build might be the way to go for Samurott because of its specific move pool. It has so many different physical moves to take advantage of with a positive Attack Nature like Adamant. To name a few, it has access to Liquidation, Aqua Jet for priority STAB, X-Scissor, Drill Run, and Smart Strike. All of these physical moves can be boosted by Swords Dance.

With Special Attack being its highest stat, you could also go with a positive Nature in that area like Modest. As a Water-type, Samurott gets access to a small handful of strong and handy Special moves such as Surf and Ice Beam.

The only downfall of going with a Special Samurott is it doesn’t have Nasty Plot or Calm Mind to boost its damage.

For a bulkier Samurott, a Defense-boosting Nature like Impish can work. With some bulk to back it up, it should have some time to set up with Swords Dance to do more damage on the physical side.

Here’s a summary of viable Natures for Samurott: