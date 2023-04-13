What time does the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event has been announced, and no one’s really surprised about the raid boss this time. After Decidueye and Samurott got their time in the spotlight for the past seven-star Tera Raid events, it only made sense for the final Starter from Legends: Arceus, Typhlosion, to make its way from Hisui to Paldea.

This Typhlosion might not be the Hisuian form, but it will share one big trait with its Arceus counterpart: Similar to how Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire/Ghost type, the Unrivaled Typhlosion will be pure Fire with a Ghost Tera Type.

With this huge nod to Arceus and the Hisui region, fans will definitely want to catch this Typhlosion and add it to their collection right next to Decidueye and Samurott. And like those other seven-star Tera Raids, Unrivaled Typhlosion will only be around for a limited time. Keep reading to make sure you don’t miss your chance to catch it.

When is the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid event will pop up two times in April. The Tera Raid dens will only stick around for three days for each event period, so try to prepare your Pokémon counters ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Unrivaled Typhlosion will first appear from Thursday, April 13 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, April 16 at 6:59pm CT.

Its second appearance will be from Thursday, April 20 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, April 23 at 6:59pm CT.

With a Ghost Tera Type and strong Fire-type attacks, Unrivaled Typhlosion can be countered with other Fire types or Pokémon with Flash Fire to avoid burns. Dark types will also have the advantage, making the Fire/Dark-type Chi-Yu a great option.