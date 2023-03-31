Introduced in Scarlet and Violet as a new mechanic, Tera Types have changed Pokémon battles in a huge way. With the option to change one Pokémon’s typing per battle, players can use the mechanic to boost their damage output, minimize their defensive weaknesses, or both. This adds a new layer when it comes to decision-making.

Even while prepping for battle or building a team, you must consider which Tera Type would be best for each specific Pokémon on your team.

Since Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott are now officially available in Scarlet and Violet thanks to the newest seven-star Tera Raid event, the Unova Water Starters will also be able to take advantage of Tera Types for the first time.

Which Tera Type should you go with for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott?

Best Tera Type for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Water might be an obvious Tera Type pick for the Gen V Water-type Starter, but it’s definitely worth considering because of that bigger boost in power. Liquidation and Aqua Jet are two reliable Water-type attacks that can really take advantage of Samurott’s Water-Tera Type. Pure Water-types also only have two defensive weaknesses, Electric and Grass, so Water-Tera Type is all-around a solid option.

If you’d rather use Samurott’s Tera Type in a more defensive way to cover its weaknesses, it has a few different options.

The first option is Grass because it resists both of Samurott’s natural defensive weaknesses. It would also be protected from pesky powder and spore moves such as Amoonguss’ Spore, a 100 percent accurate move that puts the target to sleep for a few turns.

The other defensive option is Ground to give it full immunity to Electric-type attacks. This could potentially work out in a double battle situation where an Electric-type ally can use Discharge to hit both of the opponent’s Pokémon without hurting Samurott too. And even if this isn’t the case, having an Electric immunity on your side is always worth considering. Samurott also happens to have access to the strong Ground-type move Drill Run, so that’s a nice offensive perk to running Ground-Tera Type.

Here is a summary of viable Tera Types for the Unova Water Starters: