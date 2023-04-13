Where to find Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there have been plenty of Tera Raid events featuring Starter Pokémon from previous generations ranging from Gen I’s Charizard to Gen VIII’s Cinderace. And the most recent seven-star Tera Raids have actually been following an even more specific trend.

Fans were quick to point out that the Tera Raids for Decidueye and Samurott were nods to the Legends: Arceus game where the two are part of the Hisui Starter trio. As one might expect, the third Hisui Starter, Typhlosion, is the next Pokémon to take the spotlight with a seven-star Tera Raid of its own.

Related: How to raid with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This Typhlosion will be incredibly strong at level 100 with the Ghost Tera Type and Mightiest Mark, so you’ll probably want to catch it and perhaps add it to your team. But where exactly is the Unrivaled Typhlosion hiding?

Where are the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Finding the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raids is pretty similar to finding standard Tera Raids, except it’s more specific. You’ll also need to have completed the story and unlocked six-star Tera Raids for the Typhlosion dens to appear on your map.

Related: 11 major mistakes to avoid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

Start by connecting to the internet and making sure you have the latest Poké Portal news downloaded after the event has officially started.

Open up your map and look for the black crystal Tera Raid icon. The Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid will be a glowing black icon with the Ghost Tera Type symbol. Set that spot as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark, hop on Miraidon or Koraidon, and head toward the orange flag on your mini-map.

Once you arrive at the black crystal Tera Raid den, interact with it and make sure it has seven stars and Typhlosion’s silhouette.

You can choose to challenge the Tera Raid on your own or with help from other players.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you also have the option to join another player’s raid online.

After that, get ready for the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid battle.