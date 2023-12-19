Can you Shiny hunt Legendaries in The Indigo Disk? – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A number of Legendary Pokemon appearing in static encounters.
A whopping 25 Legendary Pokémon made their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC and we’re here to tell you whether you can shiny hunt them.

Legendaries from Gen I through to Gen IIX are available in The Teal Mask once you complete the main story, giving you the perfect boost to your living Dex in Pokémon Home but, for those wanting a harder challenge, gathering Shiny Pokémon is the biggest challenge of all.

Should you choose Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for your hunt though? And can you Shiny hunt Legendaries? We’ve got the answer.

Can you Shiny hunt Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Entei standing in front of the trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
No, you cannot Shiny hunt Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, as all returning Legendary Pokémon are Shiny-locked.

Unlike Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC, where several Legendary Pokémon could be encountered at the end of Max Raid Dens and, as long as you didn’t catch the Pokémon, you could farm them repeatedly in hopes of getting a Shiny, there is no such option in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC.

Each of the returning Legendary Pokémon is a static encounter in Scarlet and Violet, which is usually a quick way of identifying whether a Pokémon is Shiny-locked—and that’s the case in Gen IX, where no Legendary Pokémon can be caught in Shiny form.

If you encounter a player with a Shiny legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, they likely transferred their prized Pokémon over to the game using Pokémon Home, and the Shiny itself probably came from Pokémon Go—where Shiny Legendary Pokémon are easier to find.

