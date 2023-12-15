All Shiny-locked Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

These are the ones you can't get in alternate colors.

One of the key tasks for Pokémon collectors when a new title comes out is hunting for all the Shiny ‘mons. To help you on your journey through Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, here are all the Pokémon that appear in alternate colors and which are Shiny-locked.

As most new or veteran players already know, some species have rare, alternate-color variants. We call them Shiny. When a Pokémon cannot be found as a Shiny in a specific title or DLC, it is said that they are Shiny-locked.

Need some help on your hunt for Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet‘s new DLC, The Indigo Disk? Check out which ones you don’t need to waste your time looking for.

What are the Shiny-locked Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

Have you encountered these Legendaries yet? Screenshots by Dot Esports

All Legendary Pokémon

Yes, all of the 25 Legendary Pokémon are Shiny-locked in the expansion DLC The Indigo Disk. That continues a trend for the series of not making static Pokémon available in their Shiny variants, and that includes the Legendaries.

If you encounter a player out there with one or more of them in an alternate color, it means they are most likely transferred from Pokémon HOME, which is currently the only way around the rules. That is also what you can do to get your Shiny Legendary Pokémon into the game.

Tera Pokémon

“Tera Pokémon” is what we call the Pokémon affected by the Terastal effect, a phenomenon new to the series that first appeared in Scarlet and Violet. When under this effect, your species gets a gem-like appearance and a new type for a limited time, then returns to normal when defeated or fainted. Any Pokémon can be affected by using a Tera Orb, and all Pokémon already have a predetermined Tera Type, but some of them have unique types.

They can also be caught in the wild or in Tera Raid Battles, though the Tera effect does wear out when they are defeated in battle. Unfortunately, though, Tera Pokémon are Shiny-locked in The Indigo Disk—and they were already extremely rare in Scarlet and Violet.

Paradox Pokémon

Also new to Scarlet and Violet, Paradox Pokémon resemble distant relatives of species that we already know, some being known as “Ancient Pokémon” and some as “Future Pokémon.” Their genders are unknown, and they can’t evolve or breed.

And in The Indigo Disk, they can’t be Shiny either. Well, not all Paradox Pokémon are Shiny-locked, but the static encounters added in the DLC are. That includes Iron Boulder, Raging Bolt, Gouging Fire, and Iron Crown.