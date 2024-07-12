Can you get a Shiny Marshadow in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to catching a Pokémon, there’s nothing like encountering a Shiny version, especially in Pokémon Go. With Marshadow making its debut during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event, many players are keen to see if they can catch a Shiny version.

It’s important to note that Marshadow is a Mythical Pokémon, meaning it only appears during special events. To ensure you get it when it initially goes live, purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global ticket before the event. Buying a ticket does guarantee anyone who has one does get a Marshadow, but because of how rare Shiny versions are, don’t expect to find one during the event.

Does Marshadow have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

The Shiny version of Marshadow won’t appear during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

We can confirm that the Shiny version will not be available for Marshadow’s debut during Pokémon Go Fest 2024. The Shiny version for Marshadow is expected to drop in a future event, likely as a paid Masterwork research, similar to the ones for other Mythical Pokémon such as Celebi or Jirachi.

Niantic celebrates the Shiny forms of the Mythical Pokémon by reintroducing them years later. For example, Jirachi debuted on Aug. 20, 2019. Niantic later introduced the Shiny version in a Special Research ticket for players to purchase in early 2023. It was the Masterwork Research story for the Pokémon Go Tour celebrating the Hoenn region.

Marshadow originally appeared in the Alola region alongside other Mythical Pokémon Magearna and Zeraora. If Niantic follows the same pattern as it did with the other Mythical Pokémon, don’t expect to see a Shiny Marshadow for quite some time.

Because several Mythical Pokémon are in the Alola region, the team may want to introduce all three before dishing out any Shiny versions. This means we might have to wait until all of them are available, and then a Pokémon Go Tour: Alola event happens, but we have several years before all this. Things might change for Pokémon Go by then.

Regardless of when Marshadow’s Shiny version comes out, don’t expect it during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. You only get one encounter with one for the ticket you purchase. Other players who did not purchase the Go Fest ticket can expect to see Marshadow in a few months in a free Special Research available to all players.

