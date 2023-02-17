Tropius has a unique existence in Pokémon GO. It is one of the two Pokémons which are regionally exclusive in the game. Hence players outside these regions could only encounter one during special events, making it a super rare find in other parts of the world.

Despite being a big, bulky Pokémon, it can still fly thanks to its large leaf-like wings on its back. Tropius is also known as a “Fruit Pokémon” because of the fruits which grow around its neck. It is quite docile and loves the company of children who get attracted to the fruits hanging on its neck.

It will make a comeback during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global. Players need to be prepared if they want to catch this rare tropical Pokémon.

Can Tropius be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Tropius was introduced in Pokémon Go on Feb. 9, 2018, during the Hoenn Celebration event. The Pokémon doesn’t have a Shiny variant yet but that will change soon. At the start of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18, Shiny Tropius will be available in the game for the first time.

What does Shiny Tropius look like?

A normal Tropius resembles a sauropod-like dinosaur with banana tree motifs. It has a large brown body wrapped in green leaves on its chest and head. The wings on its back look like banana leaves. There are yellow-banana-like fruits growing around its neck (which can be eaten by humans and other Pokémon).

The Shiny Tropius has the same body shape but it has brighter colors. Its body is golden-brown while the banana leaf-like motifs are bright green.

How to easily get Shiny Tropius in Pokémon Go

As we mentioned, Tropius is a region exclusive Pokémon and is only found in Africa, southern Spain, and Crete. Only during special events is this rare Pokémon available to players from other parts of the world.

During the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas event on Feb. 18 and 19, players who hold a ticket to the in-person event will have increased luck in encountering Shiny Pokémon. Hence, they will have a higher chance of getting a Shiny Tropius.

Meanwhile, players worldwide can hatch Tropius from 10km Eggs during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global event on Feb. 25 and 26. They will have to hatch multiple 10km Eggs to get lucky and obtain a Shiny Tropius.