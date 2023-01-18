When is Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas?

Players that want to go need to move fast, it's almost sold out.

Tickets are now available for purchase for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sunset Park. The event will be full of fun things for Pokémon Go fans of all ages to partake in.

The event features Pokémon from the Hoenn region and will give players access to exclusive event gameplay on the day they choose to buy a ticket for. Players can only get one ticket per account, so they’ll need to choose wisely and coordinate with friends if they want to play on the same day.

Check out the guide below for all the important times and dates for the newest Pokémon Go event.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas start date and times

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn takes place Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. In the past, players could only choose one day to go to the event, but this time there is an additional add-on option to buy the other day as well. However, at the time of writing, Saturday tickets are already sold out and only Sunday tickets are available. On each of those days, the event will be active from 10am to 6pm PST.

Tickets aren’t cheap for the event, especially since the early bird dates have passed and players will need to pay full price if they want to attend. Tickets are $30 each plus taxes and fees, making it a pretty expensive day for those who want to go both days, families, or people who plan to pay for more than just themselves.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas will feature an abundance of activities for attendees. Those who go will be able to experience Primal Reversion for the first time in the game, there will be a plethora of Pokémon hatching in eggs, in the wild, and in Raids, and there will be an increased chance to find Shiny Pokémon during the event.

Those who can attend on Sunday still have time to get their tickets before they sell out on the Pokémon Go website.