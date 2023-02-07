Pokémon Go players share one crucial tip to take the most out of Go Tour: Hoenn event

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event is almost here. The two-day extravaganza takes place between Feb. 25 and 26 and will include plenty of exciting content, including event-themed eggs

Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, and Wynaut will appear in 2km eggs, Surskit, Gulpin, and Cacnea will appear in 5km eggs, Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, and Beldum will appear in 7km eggs, and Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth will appear in 10km eggs.

There’s also an increased chance some might hatch Shiny Pokémon, giving trainers an extra incentive to hatch them. And that’s where this crucial tip that players are sharing with others comes into play.

Essentially, it’s a reminder for trainers to start cleaning up their egg inventory by burning through 5km, 7km, and 10km eggs while holding on to 2km eggs until the event begins, because they can be easily cleared out once it kicks off, giving players more space to collect event-themed eggs, and increasing the odds of finding 5km, 7km, and 10km eggs.

Screengrab via Niantic

It’s a simple tip, but an effective one for those eager to get their hands on some or all of those Pokémon. It’s also an excellent way to maximize hatching them without investing in incubators.

Based on the positive feedback from others, it seems like the advice has been heard loud and clear. Others, however, have their own strategies in mind, like hoarding 7km and 10km eggs instead, which can be just as effective for those who have extra incubators.

And the best part is, the event-themed eggs are only one small part of the massive global event. It will also have Primal Raids, Shiny Debuts, and plenty of other things that trainers want to know more about.