Pokémon Go players have more than 10 unanswered Go Tour: Hoenn questions and they’re big ones

The long-awaited Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event, which kicks off on Feb. 25 and ends a day later at 6pm local time, is approaching fast. But even though we know it includes Primal Raids, Shiny Debuts, 1-Star Raids and 5-Star Raids, event-themed eggs, and more, there’s also a lot we don’t know.

Players have compiled a list of unanswered questions, like if there will be any 3-Star Raids, if Primal Reversion boosts XL Candy, if there will be a paid global ticket, if Shiny odds will be increased like previous tours, if a Pokémon can be Primal and Mega at the same time, if there will be a capture challenge, if there will be Legacy Moves, and more.

Niantic hasn’t shed any light on those details yet, but some players are convinced they already know the answers to some. For example, one player said Pokémon be Primal and Mega at the same time and that history suggests a capture will be included.

Another player insists there won’t be a paid global ticket based on screenshots they claim to have seen, which others agreed with, but none posted proof that either confirms or denies it.

The lack of info about the event is clearly raising more questions than answers. Some are even claiming it’s become common practice for Niantic as of late, but others remain hopeful more answers will come as the event draws closer.

But while there might be a shortage of information, there’s certainly no shortage of things to do in the lead-up. Niantic has gone all out on releasing Hoenn-themed content, meaning players will have plenty of activities and events to keep themselves occupied.