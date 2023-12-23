Can Stantler and Wyrdeer be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

With every new Pokémon added to Pokémon Go one of the biggest questions players ask is ‘can it be Shiny?’ The trend holds true for Stantler and its Hisuian evolution Wyrdeer now that the latter is available in the mobile game.

As of Wyrdeer Raid Day on Dec. 23 you can catch the Normal/Psychic-type evolution of Stantler in Pokémon Go. And, while evolving your Stantler might not be something you can do right away, you can still Shiny hunt for both Pokémon while you play.

Can you get a Shiny Stantler and Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go?

Upon its first appearance, Wyrdeer has a higher chance of being Shiny. Image via Niantic

Stantler has been available as a Shiny since the Holiday 2019 event and is also available as a Shiny Shadow Pokémon, this means any time you run into a Stantler it has a chance to be Shiny.

Wyrdeer is also available as a Shiny during its debut in special event raids. If you participate in Wyrdeer Raid Day on Dec. 23 you will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Wyrdeer once you complete a raid—this bonus should hold up for subsequent event appearances for the Big Horn Pokémon.

Tip: Boosted odds are best! Niantic typically announces if a Pokémon will have boosted Shiny odds during an event, like Wyrdeer during the Wyrdeer Raid Day. This is your best chance to catch a Shiny Pokémon you are looking for without needing to simply rely on encounter luck.

Stantler wearing special Holiday costumes are appearing throughout the Winter Holiday 2023 event as well, which can also be Shiny. Meanwhile, Wyrdeer is only appearing in special raids unless you complete special Winter Wonderland challenges that will only be available until Dec. 24. After that, you will need to find a different way to encounter the Hisuian Pokémon since it won’t be obtainable in the wild.