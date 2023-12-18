Here we've only got one rule: never, ever let it cool.

With the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday event ongoing, Niantic has a new piece of ticketed content that players can use to get some exclusive content through the end of the year. This time it’s a set of Frosty Festivities Timed Research, gameplay bonuses, and an exclusive avatar pose.

Between Dec. 18 to 25 and Dec. 25 to 31, players can experience both parts of the Winter Holiday 2023 event. It will feature the Pokémon Go debut for Cetoddle, multiple Pokémon dressed in festive costumes, and other Ice-type content like Kyurem appearing in five-star raids. And, while most of it is available for free, you can pay $5 to unlock the event-exclusive Winter Festivities Timed Research and all of the bonus content that comes with it.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research rewards, bonuses, and is it worth buying?

Keep your hands warm while you are out playing with the Ice-types. Image via Niantic

As part of your $5 ticket purchase, the Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research also gives you double Candy for catching Pokémon. Pair this with the bonuses you can get from the free Winter Wishes Timed Research and you can get double XP or Stardust for catching Pokémon too. That alone makes this ticket worth buying if you are interested in the event.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Spin 10 PokéStops Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 25 Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Spheal encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and Hot Chocolate avatar pose

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards page two

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Holiday Stantler encounter

Transfer 25 Pokémon Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Hat Eevee encounter



Total Rewards: Lapras encounter and three Silver Pinap Berries

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards page three

Make 30 Curveball Throws Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter



Total Rewards: Holiday Glaceon encounter and one Incense

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards page four

Transfer 30 Pokémon Holiday Stantler encounter

Explore 5km Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch 50 Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Hat Eevee encounter



Total Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter and one Egg Incubator

Just like the other content available during the Winter Holiday event, the Frosty Festivities Timed Research ends at 8pm local time on Dec. 31.