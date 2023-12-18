The Winter Holiday event is underway with its first part in Pokémon Go, which means players will see certain Ice-type and festive Pokémon wearing costumes spawning more frequently. It also means plenty of Timed Research, both free and paid, to complete for a sleigh-full of rewards.

A set of special Winter Wishes Timed Research will be available during both Winter Holiday events from Dec. 18 to 25 and Dec. 25 to 31 and paid content themed around the event will be purchasable in two parts—one $2 ticket for both events.

For the Winter Wishes research, you will also need to choose between prioritizing catching Pokémon or collecting Stardust, though the main thing it changes is what rewards you will get and a few of the research tasks.

Here is a full breakdown of both Pokémon Go Winter Holiday paths.

Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research guide and reward list

You get double the fun across a split event this holiday season. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch five Pokémon One Glacial Lure Module

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Power up Pokémon five times Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research pick your path

When you clear page one of the Winter Wishes Timed Research you need to pick between the Catching Pokémon or Collecting Stardust path. This will only alter one of your rewards and some research tasks, but you should carefully consider which one you prefer based on that information.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Catching Pokémon)

Catch 10 Pokémon Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Stantler encounter

Earn 25,000 XP Cetoddle encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Lucky Egg

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Collecting Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Stantler encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust Cetoddle encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Star Piece

Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research guide and reward list

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch 10 Pokémon Cetoddle encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon Sneasel encounter

Catch 30 Pokémon Galarian Darumaka

Catch 40 Pokémon Holiday Spheal encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Holiday Stantler encounter

Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokémon Cryogonal encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Amaura encounter

Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokémon Holiday Glaceon encounter



Total Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter, two Premium Battle Passes, and 5,000 XP

Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research guide and reward list

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

This part of the Winter Holiday ticketed Timed Research has yet to be revealed, but if you purchase the $2 ticket you get access to both parts during both events.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Ice-type Pokémon Five Poké Balls Three Ultra Balls Five Pinap Berries

Catch seven Ice-type Pokémon Shellder encounter Snover encounter Vanillite encounter

Catch dive different species of Pokémon Holiday Delibird encounter Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Holiday Cubchoo encounter Jynx encounter

Win a raid Lapras encounter Holiday Glaceon encounter

Open five gifts Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Send three Gifts and add a Sticker to each Crabrawler encounter 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy 25 Glalie Mega Energy



Beyond the Winter Wishes Timed Research, a more expensive $5 ticket called Frosty Festivities is also live, which features holiday-themed Pokémon encounters and a new Hot Chocolate pose for your Pokémon Go trainer avatar.