The Winter Holiday event is underway with its first part in Pokémon Go, which means players will see certain Ice-type and festive Pokémon wearing costumes spawning more frequently. It also means plenty of Timed Research, both free and paid, to complete for a sleigh-full of rewards.
A set of special Winter Wishes Timed Research will be available during both Winter Holiday events from Dec. 18 to 25 and Dec. 25 to 31 and paid content themed around the event will be purchasable in two parts—one $2 ticket for both events.
For the Winter Wishes research, you will also need to choose between prioritizing catching Pokémon or collecting Stardust, though the main thing it changes is what rewards you will get and a few of the research tasks.
Here is a full breakdown of both Pokémon Go Winter Holiday paths.
Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research guide and reward list
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Catch five Pokémon
- One Glacial Lure Module
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP
Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research pick your path
When you clear page one of the Winter Wishes Timed Research you need to pick between the Catching Pokémon or Collecting Stardust path. This will only alter one of your rewards and some research tasks, but you should carefully consider which one you prefer based on that information.
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Catching Pokémon)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Holiday Spheal encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Holiday Stantler encounter
- Earn 25,000 XP
- Cetoddle encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends
- Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Lucky Egg
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Collecting Stardust)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Holiday Spheal encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Holiday Stantler encounter
- Earn 7,500 Stardust
- Cetoddle encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends
- Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Star Piece
Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research guide and reward list
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Cetoddle encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Sneasel encounter
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Catch 40 Pokémon
- Holiday Spheal encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Holiday Stantler encounter
- Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
- Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Cryogonal encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Amaura encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Holiday Glaceon encounter
Total Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter, two Premium Battle Passes, and 5,000 XP
Full Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research guide and reward list
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday: Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
This part of the Winter Holiday ticketed Timed Research has yet to be revealed, but if you purchase the $2 ticket you get access to both parts during both events.
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch five Ice-type Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Three Ultra Balls
- Five Pinap Berries
- Catch seven Ice-type Pokémon
- Shellder encounter
- Snover encounter
- Vanillite encounter
- Catch dive different species of Pokémon
- Holiday Delibird encounter
- Holiday Spheal encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Holiday Cubchoo encounter
- Jynx encounter
- Win a raid
- Lapras encounter
- Holiday Glaceon encounter
- Open five gifts
- Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Send three Gifts and add a Sticker to each
- Crabrawler encounter
- 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy
- 25 Glalie Mega Energy
Beyond the Winter Wishes Timed Research, a more expensive $5 ticket called Frosty Festivities is also live, which features holiday-themed Pokémon encounters and a new Hot Chocolate pose for your Pokémon Go trainer avatar.