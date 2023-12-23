Can you evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go?

After nearly two years of waiting, Wyrdeer is finally available in Pokémon Go. However, just like other regional forms, there is a twist in how you can acquire it in the wild and through evolution.

Starting on Dec. 23 with a special Wyrdeer Raid Day, Stantler’s Hisuian evolution is obtainable in Pokémon Go. During that event you also have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Wyrdeer—-though that is where the good news for players looking to catch it ends.

Can you evolve Stantler to get Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go?

Wyrdeer is one of the most interesting Pokémon from Hisui being added to Pokémon Go. Image via The Pokémon Company

Unfortunately, Wyrdeer follows the same trend most Hisuian Pokémon that evolve from regular species have set when being added to Pokémon Go—they are only available to catch during special events and you can’t evolve any Pokémon into them unless Niantic specifies otherwise.

For Wyrdeer, this means you can’t evolve a Stantler you have previously captured into a Wyrdeer now that it is available in Pokémon Go. This makes sense for lore purposes since Wyrdeer is considered an ancient species of Pokémon found only in the Hisui region. However, it is a bummer for players who were saving a well-trainer or Shiny Stantler to evolve at some point.

Tip: Don’t wait on an evolution. Niantic doesn’t release Pokémon in featured raid events frequently, which usually means they won’t be available outside of raids soon. If you want to catch a Wyrdeer for your team and Pokédex, you should just try to get out and finish a raid if possible.

As of December 2023, the only non-Hisuian Pokémon you can evolve into its Legends: Arceus regional evolution is Ursaring, but that is due to Ursaluna needing a Blood Moon to evolve—which Niantic supplements with an in-game mechanic once every few months. Other than that, the only Hisuain Pokémon you can evolve are specifically labeled, such as Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler or Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode. There are no signs of Kleavor or the Hisuian Starters being added to that list just yet.