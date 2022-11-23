Can Solgaleo be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

There is more than one reason for things to be the way they are.

The Legendary Psychic-type Cosmog and its evolutionary line are the stars of Pokémon Go’s Season of Light. The Nebula Pokémon even got its own Special Research, A Cosmic Companion, which started with the new season in September and had more missions added with subsequent events. In October, its first evolution, Cosmoem, debuted in the game as well.

Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, is one of two final evolutions in Cosmog’s evolutionary line and serves as the mascot of the main series game Pokémon Sun. The other final evolution, Lunala, is known as the Moone Pokémon and the mascot of Pokémon Moon. Both were added to Pokémon Go with the Astral Eclipse event, running from Nov. 23 to 28.

For those looking to add Solgaleo to their collections, it is also important to know whether the Psychic/Steel Legendary can be Shiny.

Can you get Shiny Solgaleo in Pokémon Go?

Like most species when they debut in Pokémon Go, Solgaleo can’t be found as a Shiny for now. Niantic usually spreads the new releases, splitting the actual Pokémon debut from the Shiny launch by days, months, or even years, as a way to guarantee players always have something new to look forward to. But that is not the only reason.

Like Cosmoem, both Solgaleo and Lunala can only be obtained in Pokémon Go via evolution. Cosmog, the first in the evolutionary line, can only be obtained through the Special Research tasks and a Shiny version of it is not available yet. That means if you can’t get your hands on a Shiny Cosmog, you also can’t add a Shiny Solgaleo to your collection yet.