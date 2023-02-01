Can Frillish and Jellicent be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Frillish and its evolution Jellicent aren’t the first Pokémon players are flocking to in hopes of getting powerful partners for battles, but they are two fairly pretty Pokémon that many players would like to have in their Shiny forms. It’s been brought out as a featured Pokémon for the Valentine’s Day event in Pokémon Go since there is a blue and pink version of it that players can catch.

The two jellyfish-esque Pokémon have been around since January 2021 for the male version and March 2021 for the female version. Since then, players have had to wait for word on when it would come to the game in its Shiny form. Most Pokémon’s Shiny forms are introduced with an event and the Water Pokémon Frillish and Jellicent are no exception.

Can Frillish and Jellicent be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Luckily for those who like the Pokémon, the 2023 Valentine’s Day event is when players can get their hands on the Shiny version of it for the first time. Both the blue and pink versions will be catchable in their Shiny form. Players can have a shot at a Shiny through the Timed Research called Lovely Wishes, and they’ll also see it spawn more often in the wild during the event.

After the event, players will likely be able to find a Shiny Frillish or Jellicent in the wild if they are lucky, but they aren’t a commonly spawning Pokémon. Those who live in areas near large bodies of water might have a better time finding them in the wild than those who live inland.

What do Shiny Frillish and Shiny Jellicent look like?

Because there are two forms of the Pokémon, players will have to search for each one. The male version of it is typically blue, but with its Shiny form, it takes on a more blue-green appearance. The color is very close to a seafoam green, which is fitting considering the connection to the water the Pokémon has.

The male Jellicent form turns it into a harsher green. Jellicent begins the same shade of blue as Frillish, but the Shiny version is more green than the Shiny Frillish. It looks more like a pale shamrock green than a seafoam green.

The pink form of Frillish doesn’t deviate as far from its color palette as its male counterpart does. The pink shade changes from a light rose color to a salmon pink. Female Jellicent goes a little farther out of the box, changing from a light pink to a light purple.

How to easily get Shiny Frillish and Shiny Jellicent in Pokémon Go

There’s never really an easy way to get a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, at least not in the same way as the main series games. Players will need to look out for events and Community Days where Frillish and Jellicent are featured to get a better shot at finding one Shiny.

Otherwise, there’s no special way to get the Pokémon in its Shiny form. Players will simply have to either hatch or encounter a large amount of them to increase their chances of finding it Shiny. But aside from events where they are featured, that could prove difficult.