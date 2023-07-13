Can Amaura and Aurorus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go’s new Season of Go is underway, bringing tons of content to players from the beginning with two special events. Go Fest 2022, which transpires on the weekend of June 4 and 5, will be directly followed by the return of Adventure Week from June 7 to 12.

Adventure Week’s 2022 edition will be the first since 2019. The event typically features Rock-Type and Fossil Pokémon, with new Shiny forms and some new species coming to the game. This year, Tyrunt and Amaura will make their Pokémon Go debut along with their evolutions, Tyrantrum and Aurorus.

But players might be wondering if the Tundra Pokémon will be available as a Shiny, making this aurora shine even more brightly.

How to find Amaura and Aurorus in Pokémon Go

Like other fossil Pokémon, Amaura does not spawn commonly in the overworld for players to encounter unless an event is ongoing in which its appearance rate has been boosted. Though it is part Ice-type, Amaura is still very elusive even during snowy weather when Ice-types appear more often.

Players have noted great success with finding Pokémon restored from fossils like Amaura when using Adventure Incense, though the Pokémon that spawn when using this item daily is random. Evolving Amaura into Aurorus will require a total of 50 Amaura Candies and can only be done at night, a feat that will have players searching everywhere they can for Amaura to catch.

How to get Shiny Amaura and Aurorus in Pokémon Go

After a year of waiting, Shiny Amaura and Aurorus will soon be available to encounter and catch in the mobile title. The two fossil Pokémon, as well as Tyrunt and Tyrantrum, will have their Shiny forms added to Pokémon Go alongside this year’s Adventure Week event, where they will be placed in the spotlight with multiple ways to encounter them.

Though they will return to being rare encounters after this event ends on Aug. 2 at 8pm local time, both Amaura and Aurorus will continue to be able to be Shiny into the future. The only issue will be actually finding these elusive Pokémon—then remembering that their Shiny forms are not guaranteed to appear.

About the author