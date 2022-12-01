It'll make them even more annoying for your opponents.

Wooper is a Pokémon introduced in Generation II. It received a new Paldean Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which evolves into a new Pokémon, Clodsire, once it hits level 20.

They’re Poison and Ground-type Pokémon, which makes for a troublesome and deadly combination, and their strongest stats are HP and Special Defense—the latter of which applies more to Clodsire.

If you want to make them as strong as they can be, you’ll want to make sure they have the right Nature, which increases one stat by ten percent and lowers another stat by ten percent.

And if you don’t, you can (sort of) change it using Nature Mints.

What is the best Nature for Wooper and Clodsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best Nature for Wooper and Clodsire are ones that play into its strengths—tankiness and defensiveness. That means there are only two logical choices in regards to natures: Sassy, which boosts Special Defense at the expense of Speed, or Careful, which boosts Special Defense at the expense of Special Attack.

Either one will make them even more of a pain for opponents to topple.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The idea is you’ll win the battle of attrition by applying all kinds of different poisons with heavy-hitting moves, and shaking off anything and everything thrown your way. Sounds fun, right?

If you want to take min-maxing to the next level, though, you’ll want to look into EV training. Combined with choosing the right Nature and held items, it’ll make Wooper and Clodsire the best they can be.