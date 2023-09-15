Best Nature for Feebas and Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Two of the best Pokémon returning to the games through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC are the Gen III favorites, Feebas and Milotic, and as with all Pokémon, finding the right Nature for them is important.

The two Water-type Pokémon are iconic for the drastic transformation Feebas undergoes when it evolves into the stunning Milotic. The latter is known not only for its beauty, but also for its usefulness in battle.

As with many Pokémon that are competitively strong, it’s worth investing in a good Nature for Milotic to make it even stronger and more reliable. With the right Nature, Milotic can be super annoying for your opponent to deal with.

Best Natures for Feebas and Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

A group of Feebas relaxing together. Image via Game Freak

The best Nature for Milotic in Scarlet and Violet is either Calm or Modest.

Since Feebas is a little too weak to send into tough battles with its poor stats, we’ll be focusing on Milotic’s stats and the Natures that suit it best. Milotic’s two best stats are its Special Defense and Special Attack, with the rest of its stats being pretty decent aside from Attack. This gives the water serpent two different options when it comes to its Nature—Calm or Modest.

With 125 Special Defense, Milotic is a natural tank against special attackers, and a Calm Nature will only make it harder to deal with. A Calm Nature boosts Special Defense and lowers Attack, which is perfectly fine since Milotic isn’t a physical attacker at all. This will give you a tanky wall against hard-hitting special attackers like Flutter Mane or Chi-Yu.

And while Milotic stays on the field for multiple turns, it can play a more supportive role with moves like Icy Wind for speed control, Life Dew to heal allies, or Light Screen for another boost in Special Defense for the whole team.

Milotic chilling in the water. Image via Game Freak

If you’d rather have a more offensive Pokémon, Modest is the perfect Nature to pair with Milotic’s Competitive ability. A Modest Nature will boost Milotic’s Special Attack and lower its physical Attack, while its Competitive ability also boosts Special Attack by two stages when one of its stats is lowered.

For example, if Milotic’s Attack stat is lowered by an Intimidate, it’ll automatically be at +2 Special Attack thanks to Competitive. Combined with a Modest Nature, Milotic will be hitting hard with special moves like Scald and Ice Beam. Between its Water and Ice-type attacks, a lot of opposing Pokémon will need to watch out for Modest Milotic once it gets a Competitive boost.

