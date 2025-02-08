Best moveset for Escavalier in Pokémon Go

There are always opportunities to add a powerful Pokémon to your roster in Pokémon Go, and you might not expect which ones can make a huge impact. Escavalier, as a Bug-type, could be overlooked, but with the proper moveset, it can be incredibly good against other players.

It all comes down to teaching it the best moves to optimize its attacks against an opponent. You also want to coordinate the team you use alongside it, covering any weaknesses an opponent might exploit against you. Still, like other Pokémon, making sure to teach Escavalier the best attacks it can learn is how you want to get the most from it. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Escavalier in Pokémon Go.

Escavalier’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You have to evolve Karrablast into Escavalier during its Community Day to teach it Razor Shell. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Escavalier is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. As a Bug-type, this means you normally want to keep it in the Great and Ultra leagues when battling against other players. It’s only weak against Fire-type moves, which gives it a huge advantage, as it’s resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Steel, Grass, and Poison-type moves. Given the amount of resistances it can endure in battle, it’s a sturdy Pokémon to overcome. The best moveset you can teach it is the fast move Counter and the charged attacks Razor Shell and Drill Run.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Counter Fast Move Fighting-type 13 9 Drill Run Charged Move Ground-type 85 50 Razor Shell Charged Move Water-type 35 35

When it comes to the fast move, the best one you can teach to Escavalier in Pokémon Go is Counter, a Fighting-type attack. It’s a quick move that does 13 damage and generates nine energy every time you use it. However, you want to go with Counter if you plan to fight against other players. If you primarily want to use it in raids, then you want to teach Escavalier to use Bug Bite, a Bug-type attack that does five damage and generates six energy, as it only takes half a second. It’s much faster than Counter, but it all depends on how you plan to use Escavalier.

Next, we have Escavalier’s charged moves. For the February 2025 Community Day, it can learn the charged move Razor Shell, which is a great coverage move to use against Fire-type Pokémon. This is an attack that does 35 damage and requires 35 energy, and it has a 50% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by a rank. It’s a good alternative move, and you can use it to bait out an opponent’s shield. The second charged attack you want to teach it is Drill Run, a Ground-type attack that does 85 damage and requires 50 energy. It’s a great attack for any situation.

An alternative attack you can consider using instead of Drill Run is Megahorn. This is a Bug-type attack that can do a lot of damage, as it unleashes 105 damage to an opponent but needs 100 energy to use it. Given the energy costs, it might be too much for Escavalier, but the choice is yours if you want it to use Bug-type attacks. We’d recommend you stick with Drill Run to provide the most coverage against other Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is Escavalier good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes down to using Escavalier in Pokémon Go, it varies for every situation. The best place to use it is in the Great and Ultra Leagues. You don’t want to use it in the Master League, where some of the best Pokémon duke it out, primarily Legendary and Mythical ones.

There’s also the option to use it in raids or against Team Rocket. Escavalier can do well here, so long as the opponent does not have a Fire-type attack. If it does, Escavelier won’t last long, and you’ll have to swap it out for something else.

