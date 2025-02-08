When adding a Pokémon to your roster, the types of attacks it can use make a huge difference in Pokémon Go. Not every Pokémon is the same, and Accelgor can be a good addition to your team, but you want to teach it the best attacks.

There are a handful of attacks you can teach Accelgor, similar to all Pokémon. However, some are better than others, not only in damage but also the type they deal and their speed. Knowing how to maximize your results can make Accelgor a great addition to your team. After you teach it the best moveset, the next step is to figure out how to use it on your team best and where you can use it. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Accelgor in Pokémon Go.

Accelgor’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Evolve Shelmet into an Accelgor to teach it Energy Ball. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Accelgor is a Bug-type Pokémon, making it weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ground, Grass, and Fighting-type attacks. If you were to use it against other players, as a Bug-type Pokémon, it would be more suitable for the Great league or a specialized cup where Bug-type Pokémon are permitted to participate. The best moveset to teach Accelgor is the fast move Water Shuriken and the charged moves Bug Buzz and Energy Ball.

Attack Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Water Shuriken Fast Move Water-type 9 14 Energy Ball Charged Move Grass-type 90 50 Bug Buzz Charged Move Bug-type 95 50

You don’t have too many choices regarding Accelgor’s fast move. Water Shuriken is the best choice, given how much damage and energy it can provide each time you use it. The other options include Acid and Infestation. Acid does slightly more with 11 damage but only provides 10 energy. Infestation is a Bug-type move and does receive a damage bonus because Accelgor is a Bug-type, but not enough to make. It does nine damage and provides 13 energy. Infestation and Water Shuriken are close regarding energy, but not damage.

Next, we have Accelgor’s charged moves; you can choose from two options. Bug Buzz is the top choice if you can only select one from the list. It’s a Bug-type attack with 95 damage and only requires 50 energy. However, if you get two, you want to add Energy Ball to that mix, giving it a much-needed boost. The two attacks are similar and require the same amount of energy, but Bug Buzz does slightly more damage, increasing its overall priority for this Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The other charged move options include Signal Beam, Focus Blast, and Acid Spray. Before Energy Ball, Acid Spray was the other option you could go with, a quick Poison-type charged move that only does 20 damage but requires 50 energy. It was a decent choice, but it required too much energy for the amount of damage it did. It’s an easy choice to swap it out for Energy Ball. However, Energy Ball is only available during the Community Day event or by using an Elite Charged TM.

Is Accelgor good in Pokémon Go?

You want to be careful when it comes down to using Accelgor in Pokémon Go. It’s not an option you should regularly be using in the Great League against other players unless you’re participating in one of the specialty cups that restrict the type of Pokémon and their CP values, such as the Jungle Cup. The same goes for using it in raids. It can, however, be a decent choice if you want to use it against Team Rocket grunts in Pokémon Go.

