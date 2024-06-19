Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A promotional image for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 showing Marshadow
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Almost 200,000 players attended Pokémon Go Fest Madrid in just 3 days

Huge.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:15 pm

Pokémon Go Fest Madrid saw as many as 190,000 players come together from all around the world this past weekend for the game’s biggest event of the year.

Recommended Videos

After Sendai (May 30 to June 2), Pokémon Go Fest made its second stop in Madrid, Spain (June 14 to 16) to celebrate the debuts of rare Pokémon like Necrozma, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Marshadow, along with other cool perks. The three-day event drew in 190,000 players, with 70 percent of ticket holders coming from outside the country. For comparison, last year’s Go Fest had around 194,000 attendees in total between the events held in New York, London, and Osaka, according to Niantic. In other words, Madrid was just short of matching those three cities combined.

Pokemon Go Fest Madrid banner
Pokémon Go players really showed up for this one. Image via Niantic

Throughout the weekend, 6.6 million Pokémon were captured in Juan Carlos I Park, but there was far more to the event than just catching the creatures. There were also opportunities to meet with international football stars in the Football Experience zone as well as some more romantic moments. “We were also lucky to see five marriage proposals over the weekend!” Pokémon Go’s Regional Marketing Director, Philip Marz, stated.

With all the festivities wrapped up in Madrid, Go Fest will be heading to New York City next from July 5 where Shiny Buzzwole is set to make its debut. After that, the event will open up to the rest of the world for the global portion with both free and ticketed opportunities. That means you won’t have to travel far for Necrozma, Marshadow, Shiny Ultra Beasts, and the rest of what Go Fest has to offer. If Madrid’s attendance numbers are any indication, New York City and the global portion of the event should see success too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer and editor for Dot Esports based in the Bay Area. She mostly writes about Pokémon with a focus on competitive VGC but also enjoys VALORANT.