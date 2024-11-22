All Wild Area 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Wild Area 2024 event is here in Pokémon Go, and with it, there are several activities you can participate in. A major one all trainers get are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks, and they offer special rewards.

Recommended Videos

These rewards are limited to the Wild Area 2024 event. After the event concludes on Nov. 25 at 6:15pm in your local area, these Field Research tasks disappear and won’t come back, so you’ll want to act quickly to finish these tasks and get rewards. Some occur at certain times based on what Habitat is active at a particular hour. Keeping track of all Wild Area 2024 Field Research tasks can be confusing, but we can break down everything, including the rewards, for participating in this Pokémon Go event.

Every Field Research task and reward during Pokémon Go’s Wild Area 2024 event

Grab these Field Research tasks during the Wild Area 2024 event. Image via Niantic

There are two Habitat hours you need to keep track of during the Wild Area 2024 event: the Electric hour and the Poison hour. The Electric hour starts first, so you’ll get it at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. The Poison hour occurs after that one, and you’ll get them at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm in your local time zone while playing Pokémon Go on Nov. 23 and 24. You can work on these while trying to complete An Accomplished Trainer Special Research after choosing the Amp or Low Key paths.

If you’re looking for specific Pokémon Field Research tasks to earn rewards, make sure to spin any nearby Poké Stops or Gym dials you have yet to spin that day. The first time you spin and earn a Field Research task from those dials, you have to wait the next day to get more. This means you’ll want to wander around your local area, seeking out Poké Stop or Gym dials you have yet to use during the day of that event.

Here’s a full breakdown of every Wild Area 2024 Electric Hour Field Research tasks and rewards you can get in Pokémon Go.

Field Research Task Possible Rewards Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon 300 XP

10 Poké Balls

100 Stardust Catch eight different species of Electric-type Pokémon Joltik

Tynamo Catch three Electric-type Pokémon with Nice Throws Joltik

Tynamo Catch two Mighty Pokémon Hisuian Voltorb

Blitzle Catch two Pokémon using Go Safari Balls Hisuian Voltorb

Blitzle Power Up five Electric-type Pokémon Three Ultra Balls

A Golden Razz Berry

200 Stardust Take snapshots of three different wild Electric-type Pokémon Joltik

Tynamo Transfer 10 Electric-type Pokémon 300 XP

10 Poké Balls

100 Stardust

These are all the Wild Area 2024 Poison Hour Field Research tasks and rewards you get in Pokémon Go.

Field Research Task Possible Rewards Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon 300 XP

10 Poké Balls

100 Stardust Catch eight different species of Poison-type Pokémon Paldean Wooper

Mareanie Catch three Poison-type Pokémon with Nice Throws Paldean Wooper

Mareanie Catch two Mighty Pokémon Hisuain Qwilfish

Skorupi Catch two Pokémon using Go Safari Balls Hisuain Qwilfish

Skorupi Power Up five Poison-type Pokémon Three Ultra Balls

A Golden Razz Berry

200 Stardust Take snapshots of three different wild Poison-type Pokémon Paldean Wooper

Mareanie Transfer 10 Poison-type Pokémon 300 XP

10 Poké Balls

100 Stardust

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy