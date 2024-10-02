All Electric Hour and Poison Hour Habitat spawns during Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Wild Area is set to begin on Nov. 23 to 24, and with it, Habitats are set to return, offering a set list of Pokémon every hour for trainers to find and catch.
For those unfamiliar with Habitats in Pokémon Go live events, Habitats are hourly spawns, or location-based areas, that spawn specific Pokémon species throughout the event. For the 2024 Wild Area event, two Habitats called Poison Hour and Electric Hour spawn a dozen Pokémon every hour on the hour.
The event starts at 10am local time on Nov. 23, and after an hour, Poison Hour and Electric Hour switch until the event ends at 6pm local time. Each Habitat has its unique spawns, so its worth knowing what you can find in each one if there might be a specific Pokémon you are after.
All Electric Hour Habitat Pokémon Spawns
|Electric Hour Habitat Pokémon
|Can it be Shiny?
|Magnemite
|Yes
|Voltorb
|Yes
|Hisuian Voltrorb
|Yes
|Alolan Geodude
|Yes
|Electabuzz
|Yes
|Electrike
|Yes
|Shinx
|Yes
|Blitzle
|Yes
|Joltik
|Yes
|Stunfisk
|Yes
|Heloptile
|Yes
All Poison Hour Habitat Pokémon Spawns
|Poison Hour Habitat Pokémon
|Can it be Shiny?
|Bulbasaur
|Yes
|Bellsprout
|Yes
|Tentacool
|Yes
|Paldean Wooper
|Yes
|Spinarak
|Yes
|Qwilfish
|Yes
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Yes
|Skorupi
|Yes
|Croagunk
|Yes
|Venipede
|Yes
|Skrelp
|Yes
|Mareanie
|Yes
Toxtricity, the main flagship Pokémon of the event, is also available during either Poison or Electric Habitats in either four-star Raids or in Max Battles. Toxel, the pre-evolution of Toxtricity, is available in 10kn Eggs only and can also be Shiny if you are very lucky.
For a weekend event lasting 16 hours total, there aren’t a lot of good Pokémon to find in comparison to Go Tour or Go Fest, so trainers might be able to catch everything they need in a single day or use the second day to sweep anything they missed during the first. The Pokémon on offer aren’t that interesting either, with a few decent spawns like the Hisuian, Alolan, and Paldean forms acting as some of the better catching options, specially if you can find their shiny forms.
On top of the habitats, each day at the Go Wild Area event has unique Mighty Pokémon that’ll also appear in the different habitats. Mighty Pokémon have increased stats, are more likely to be XL or XXL size, and are more challenging to catch in the wild than any other Pokémon before it. Like with Habitat Pokémon, they can also be Shiny if you are lucky. The complete list of these Pokémon includes:
|Mighty Pokémon: Saturday Spawns
|Mighty Pokémon: Sunday Spawns
|Pidgeot
|Venasaur
|Golem
|Poliwrath
|Gyarados
|Dragonite
|Luxray
|Feraligatr
|Scolipede
|Electivire
|Galvantula
|Mamoswine
|Tyrantrum
|Eelektross
|Toxapex
|Dragalge
Lastly, a host of Pokémon you can catch during these habitats can also learn specific attacks if you evolve them during the Wild Area in-person event. These Pokémon must be evolved between 10am to 6pm local time to get the featured attacks on offer. These Pokémon include:
|Pokémon
|Featured Attack
|Venusaur
|Frenzy Plant
|Pidgeot
|Gust
|Poliwrath
|Counter
|Gyarados
|Aqua Tail
|Feraligatr
|Hydro Cannon
|Luxray
|Psychic Fangs
Published: Oct 2, 2024 08:47 am