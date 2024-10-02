All Electric Hour and Poison Hour Habitat spawns during Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Wild Area is set to begin on Nov. 23 to 24, and with it, Habitats are set to return, offering a set list of Pokémon every hour for trainers to find and catch.

For those unfamiliar with Habitats in Pokémon Go live events, Habitats are hourly spawns, or location-based areas, that spawn specific Pokémon species throughout the event. For the 2024 Wild Area event, two Habitats called Poison Hour and Electric Hour spawn a dozen Pokémon every hour on the hour.

The event starts at 10am local time on Nov. 23, and after an hour, Poison Hour and Electric Hour switch until the event ends at 6pm local time. Each Habitat has its unique spawns, so its worth knowing what you can find in each one if there might be a specific Pokémon you are after.

All Electric Hour Habitat Pokémon Spawns

Split up. Image via Niantic

Electric Hour Habitat Pokémon Can it be Shiny? Magnemite Yes Voltorb Yes Hisuian Voltrorb Yes Alolan Geodude Yes Electabuzz Yes Electrike Yes Shinx Yes Blitzle Yes Joltik Yes Stunfisk Yes Heloptile Yes

All Poison Hour Habitat Pokémon Spawns

Poison Hour Habitat Pokémon Can it be Shiny? Bulbasaur Yes Bellsprout Yes Tentacool Yes Paldean Wooper Yes Spinarak Yes Qwilfish Yes Hisuian Qwilfish Yes Skorupi Yes Croagunk Yes Venipede Yes Skrelp Yes Mareanie Yes

Toxtricity, the main flagship Pokémon of the event, is also available during either Poison or Electric Habitats in either four-star Raids or in Max Battles. Toxel, the pre-evolution of Toxtricity, is available in 10kn Eggs only and can also be Shiny if you are very lucky.

For a weekend event lasting 16 hours total, there aren’t a lot of good Pokémon to find in comparison to Go Tour or Go Fest, so trainers might be able to catch everything they need in a single day or use the second day to sweep anything they missed during the first. The Pokémon on offer aren’t that interesting either, with a few decent spawns like the Hisuian, Alolan, and Paldean forms acting as some of the better catching options, specially if you can find their shiny forms.

On top of the habitats, each day at the Go Wild Area event has unique Mighty Pokémon that’ll also appear in the different habitats. Mighty Pokémon have increased stats, are more likely to be XL or XXL size, and are more challenging to catch in the wild than any other Pokémon before it. Like with Habitat Pokémon, they can also be Shiny if you are lucky. The complete list of these Pokémon includes:

Mighty Pokémon: Saturday Spawns Mighty Pokémon: Sunday Spawns Pidgeot Venasaur Golem Poliwrath Gyarados Dragonite Luxray Feraligatr Scolipede Electivire Galvantula Mamoswine Tyrantrum Eelektross Toxapex Dragalge

Lastly, a host of Pokémon you can catch during these habitats can also learn specific attacks if you evolve them during the Wild Area in-person event. These Pokémon must be evolved between 10am to 6pm local time to get the featured attacks on offer. These Pokémon include:

Pokémon Featured Attack Venusaur Frenzy Plant Pidgeot Gust Poliwrath Counter Gyarados Aqua Tail Feraligatr Hydro Cannon Luxray Psychic Fangs

