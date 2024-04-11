All upcoming Pokemon TCG sets in 2024

2024 looks like a solid year for Pokémon Trading Card Game products, with several booster boxes releasing based on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series.

Recommended Videos

This year, we’ve already seen the return of ACE-Spec cards in March’s Temporal Forces expansion set and new Shiny Pokémon cards in January’s Paldean Fates. Still, there are many more surprises on the horizon.

If you want to see which expansion sets are coming up or snag a few tins, here is everything you can look to pre-order over the coming year.

April 5, 2024: Grafaiai ex Box

Grafaiai Time. Image via Pokémon Company

The Grafaiai ex Box has 1 Grafaiai ex card, a Shroodle Common, a jumbo card, and four packs.

April 19, 2024: Armarouge ex Premium Collection

Wheres Ceruledge? Image via Pokémon Company

The Armarouge ex Premium Collection includes a gorgeous Armarouge ex full-art card, a holo Ceruledge card, a Charcadet card, some card sleeves, and six packs of cards.

May 24, 2024: Twilight Masquerade

The Ogerpon is here! Image via Pokémon Company

The May expansion set Twilight Masquerade marks Ogerpon’s card debut. The set will have over 200 cards to collect.

May 24, 2024: Paradox Clash Tins

Travel to the past… Image via Pokémon Company …or the future. Image via Pokémon Company

The Paradox Clash Tins come in two types and give you one Walking Wake ex or one Iron Leaves ex card. Each tin also contains a handful of packs from previous sets.

June 2024 TBA: Vibrant Paldea Mini Tin

Tin time. Image via Pokémon Company

Not much is currently known about these mini tins.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more