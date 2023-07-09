All Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The classics never get old, or at least that is what Niantic thinks with events like Community Day Classic: Squirtle putting a focus on OG species in Pokémon Go. And, like with any Community Day event, there is plenty to do when it comes to research and encounters.

Running from the usual 2pm to 5pm local time duration on July 9, players can encounter all of the Squirtle they want throughout the day. This includes completing special Field Research to encounter Squirtle wearing sunglasses, a nice nod to the anime’s Squirtle Squad.

With this being a Community Day, players will get three-hour durations for any Incense or Lure Modules used during the event. There are also Eggs taking only 25 percent of their distance to hatch when using Incubators during that timeframe too.

For anyone looking for some non-Fire-type firepower, evolving a Squirtle fully into a Blastoise during this event will net you the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. But most players will be focused on the $1 Special Research story, which truly unlocks the potential for Squirtle’s Community Day Classic.

A Community Day is the perfect time to train up a strong Blastoise! Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards

Squirtle Community Day Classic page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Squirtle Squirtle encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Squirtle Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Squirtle encounter, and one Incense

Squirtle Community Day Classic page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Squirtle Squirtle encounter

Evolve three Squirtle 30 Squirtle Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Squirtle encounter, and one Incubator

Squirtle Community Day Classic page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Squirtle Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter

Evolve one Wartortle 50 Squirtle Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Wartortle encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Squirtle Community Day Classic page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Squirtle encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Blastoise encounter, and three Rare Candy

Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Squirtle Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter



Is the Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research ticket worth it?

If you have played during any recent Pokémon Go Community Day event, you likely already know the answer to this question.

Squirtle is a popular Pokémon, and Blastoise is a powerful Water type that is easy to train up for any player—especially those sticking to free-to-play. But the rewards haven’t changed much since Niantic adopted a uniform approach.

Related: Pokémon Go developer Niantic slammed with ‘sexual bias’ lawsuit after mass layoffs

You will get a guaranteed Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter and some decent rewards like Rare Candies and a Rocket Radar for completing your research tasks. Plus, for a dollar, it is probably worth snagging just for the Squirtle Candy should you want to get a decent Blastoise.

I typically grab these $1 Community Day tickets because they are easy to complete and these events are some of the only times I actually go out just to play Pokémon Go. That makes the rewards a nice bonus for me as I spend an hour walking around my local park, but each player will value them differently than something like Masterwork Research.

About the author