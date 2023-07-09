All Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The classics never get old, or at least that is what Niantic thinks with events like Community Day Classic: Squirtle putting a focus on OG species in Pokémon Go. And, like with any Community Day event, there is plenty to do when it comes to research and encounters.
Running from the usual 2pm to 5pm local time duration on July 9, players can encounter all of the Squirtle they want throughout the day. This includes completing special Field Research to encounter Squirtle wearing sunglasses, a nice nod to the anime’s Squirtle Squad.
With this being a Community Day, players will get three-hour durations for any Incense or Lure Modules used during the event. There are also Eggs taking only 25 percent of their distance to hatch when using Incubators during that timeframe too.
For anyone looking for some non-Fire-type firepower, evolving a Squirtle fully into a Blastoise during this event will net you the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. But most players will be focused on the $1 Special Research story, which truly unlocks the potential for Squirtle’s Community Day Classic.
Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards
Squirtle Community Day Classic page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Squirtle
- Squirtle encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Squirtle Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Squirtle encounter, and one Incense
Squirtle Community Day Classic page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Squirtle
- Squirtle encounter
- Evolve three Squirtle
- 30 Squirtle Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Squirtle encounter, and one Incubator
Squirtle Community Day Classic page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Squirtle
- Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter
- Evolve one Wartortle
- 50 Squirtle Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Wartortle encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Squirtle Community Day Classic page four
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward!
- Squirtle encounter
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Blastoise encounter, and three Rare Candy
Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Squirtle
- Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter
Is the Pokémon Go: Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research ticket worth it?
If you have played during any recent Pokémon Go Community Day event, you likely already know the answer to this question.
Squirtle is a popular Pokémon, and Blastoise is a powerful Water type that is easy to train up for any player—especially those sticking to free-to-play. But the rewards haven’t changed much since Niantic adopted a uniform approach.
Related: Pokémon Go developer Niantic slammed with ‘sexual bias’ lawsuit after mass layoffs
You will get a guaranteed Squirtle (Sunglasses) encounter and some decent rewards like Rare Candies and a Rocket Radar for completing your research tasks. Plus, for a dollar, it is probably worth snagging just for the Squirtle Candy should you want to get a decent Blastoise.
I typically grab these $1 Community Day tickets because they are easy to complete and these events are some of the only times I actually go out just to play Pokémon Go. That makes the rewards a nice bonus for me as I spend an hour walking around my local park, but each player will value them differently than something like Masterwork Research.