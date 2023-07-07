Pokémon Go fans pay for shiny Mew but are blocked by near-impossible research task

You might want to book a ticket to Australia.

Shiny Mew being made available as part of ticketed research in Pokémon Go.
Image via Niantic

Niantic is under fire once again after an event featuring Shiny Mew kicked off in Pokémon Go on July 6.

Players can pay $5 to unlock the Masterwork Research to catch the precious species, and many were frustrated when welcomed with a near-impossible task as the Research’s first step. The Masterwork Research includes a lot of challenging tasks to complete, divided into three ambitious pages. And many players might get stuck just at the first one: “Earn the Platinum Kanto Medal.”

To get this Medal, players must catch all 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region. Not only this is a big challenge for newer players but also for many others since some Kanto Pokémon are region-locked.

What the fuck have i gotten myself into…
by u/weird_fat_kid in pokemongo

“No way I just paid $5 only to get blocked by Kangaskhan,” wrote a user in a popular Reddit thread from July 6. The species can only be found in Australia. The Kanto Pokédex also includes Farfetch’d as Eastern Asia-exclusive, Mr. Mime for Europe, and Tauros for North America.

There were occurrences where all those rare Pokémon became temporarily available, such as included in Egg spawns and Mega Raids all over the world, but they are still very rare. Kangaskhan might be the most challenging of all to get, however, since it’s exclusive to the smallest area in the world.

Related: Pokémon Go player immediately regrets catching perfect Shiny Bulbasaur

Pokémon Go players are voicing disappointment on social media, saying they didn’t expect to receive such difficult tasks for something they paid for.

It’s still unclear whether Niantic anticipated this difficulty for players by planning to introduce an event featuring region-locked species from Kanto. Since Mew is from that region, it could make sense, but it’s still shrouded in mystery.

About the author

Eva Martinello

Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.

More Stories by Eva Martinello