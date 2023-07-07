Pokémon Go player immediately regrets catching perfect Shiny Bulbasaur

A Pokémon Go player struck gold with the capture of a perfect Shiny Bulbasaur, but surprisingly, they immediately regretted it.

The incredibly rare Shiny Bulbasaur with a Party Hat can only be found during specific events and managing to capture any Shiny variant like this is always cause for celebration.

To make things even better, the Shiny Bulbasaur was a ‘Shiny Hundo’, meaning it had maximum values in all three stats, resulting in what, on paper at least, is the best shiny you could possibly get your hands on.

However, there is a major downfall that essentially renders the Shiny Bulbasaur useless for the time being, as it is currently unable to evolve to Venusaur.

This is because the Venusaur Party Hat variant is not yet in Pokémon Go and there is no indication of when it will be added, leaving this player sat on his hands while he eagerly awaits such an update.

As part of Pokémon Go’s 7th Anniversary event, Wartortle and Blastoise wearing a party hat have finally been made available in the game, meaning players who have the Squirtle variant can now progress fully through its evolution line.

Like Bulbasaur and Charmander, Squirtle’s party hat variant was first introduced in 2020 and it has taken three years for the Kanto favorite to see its full evolution line brought into the game with party hats.

Unfortunately, that means the player with the perfect Shiny Bulbasaur likely faces an extended wait until Venusaur is added to the game, though it will certainly be worth being patient for.

About the author