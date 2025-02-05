All Small Yet Strong Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Small Yet Strong Pokémon Go event is here, and with it, a host of new Timed Research tasks have arrived to give you some extra rewards for trainers looking to make the most of this mini-in-game event, with some unique challenges on offer.
Most of the event is focused on Nymble, which is getting its Shiny debut in-game from Feb. 5, 10am local time. The event ends on Feb. 8, so you only have three days to complete every limited task on offer and claim the rewards.
And yes, like with other Pokémon Go events, there are no increased odds of finding a Shiny Nymble in-game for its debut, so you’ll need to have a lot of luck actually to find one.
Table of contents
How to complete Small Yet Strong Timed Research in Pokémon Go
All players can access free Small Yet Strong timed research tasks for this, even with most of the rewards being Nymble and the tasks asking you to catch Pokémon or play the game normally. Nothing really stands out as too difficult, and most trainers will complete the tasks on the first day of the event.
The extra Nymble rewards don’t have any increased Shiny odds, but if you are lucky, one might appear.
Task one
|All Tasks
|All Rewards
|Catch 5 Pokémon
|Joltik Encounter
|Make 10 Nice Throws
|Tadbulb Encounter
|Complete 3 Field Research Tasks
|Tynamo Encounter
All task one completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 500 XP, 15 Poké Ball
Task two
|All Tasks
|All Rewards
|Catch 5 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
|Make 10 Great Throws
|Nymble Encounter
|Complete 5 Field Research Tasks
|Nymble Encounter
All task two completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Ball
Task three
|All Tasks
|All Rewards
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
|Catch 15 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
|Catch 20 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
|Catch 25 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
|Catch 30 Pokémon
|Nymble Encounter
All task three completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 1,500 XP, 15 Poké Ball
Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge
On top of the Timed Research tasks, there is also a small collection challenge for the event that shouldn’t take you that long to complete. It rewards you with a single Nymber encounter and 1,000 Stardust, too.
|All Tasks
|Catch a Burmy Plant Cloak
|Catch a Burmy Sandy Cloak
|Catch a Burmy Trash Cloak
Published: Feb 5, 2025 05:50 am