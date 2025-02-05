Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Nymble, Pawmi, Bombirdier, and Frigibax appearing in Pokemon Go.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Small Yet Strong Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Make the most out of the tasks.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 05:50 am

The Small Yet Strong Pokémon Go event is here, and with it, a host of new Timed Research tasks have arrived to give you some extra rewards for trainers looking to make the most of this mini-in-game event, with some unique challenges on offer.

Recommended Videos

Most of the event is focused on Nymble, which is getting its Shiny debut in-game from Feb. 5, 10am local time. The event ends on Feb. 8, so you only have three days to complete every limited task on offer and claim the rewards.

And yes, like with other Pokémon Go events, there are no increased odds of finding a Shiny Nymble in-game for its debut, so you’ll need to have a lot of luck actually to find one.

Table of contents

How to complete Small Yet Strong Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Nymble time. Image via Nintendo

All players can access free Small Yet Strong timed research tasks for this, even with most of the rewards being Nymble and the tasks asking you to catch Pokémon or play the game normally. Nothing really stands out as too difficult, and most trainers will complete the tasks on the first day of the event.

The extra Nymble rewards don’t have any increased Shiny odds, but if you are lucky, one might appear.

Task one

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 5 PokémonJoltik Encounter
Make 10 Nice ThrowsTadbulb Encounter
Complete 3 Field Research TasksTynamo Encounter

All task one completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 500 XP, 15 Poké Ball

Task two

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 5 PokémonNymble Encounter
Make 10 Great ThrowsNymble Encounter
Complete 5 Field Research TasksNymble Encounter

All task two completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Ball

Task three

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 10 PokémonNymble Encounter
Catch 15 PokémonNymble Encounter
Catch 20 PokémonNymble Encounter
Catch 25 PokémonNymble Encounter
Catch 30 PokémonNymble Encounter

All task three completion rewards: Burmy Encounter, 1,500 XP, 15 Poké Ball

Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge

On top of the Timed Research tasks, there is also a small collection challenge for the event that shouldn’t take you that long to complete. It rewards you with a single Nymber encounter and 1,000 Stardust, too.

All Tasks
Catch a Burmy Plant Cloak
Catch a Burmy Sandy Cloak
Catch a Burmy Trash Cloak
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter