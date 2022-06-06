All Pokémon Go TCG products and release dates

The first wave of the Pokémon Go Expansion products will arrive this July.

The Pokémon Company announced in February that a collaboration between the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Go will be happening this summer. This will take place through the release of a Pokémon TCG expansion themed around the popular mobile and augmented reality (AR) game.

The new pack is simply called the Pokémon Go Expansion. Some cards featured in the crossover event with the mobile game were also revealed, which will include Pikachu, Mewtwo V, the evolution trees of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, as well as their Radiant versions. The Radiant Pokémon will be the TCG counterpart of Pokémon Go’s Shiny Pokémon.

As for the physical TCG, the first wave of the Pokémon Go Expansion products will be available on July 1. It will include codes that can be used in Pokémon Go to redeem special items such as avatars to celebrate the collaboration.

Here are all of the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion products that will arrive this July:

List of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion products

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Mini Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Special Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go V Battle Decks (including bundle version)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Pin Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Poké Ball Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus (exclusive to Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.)

You can check out the official Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go announcement to learn more.