All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge tasks and rewards

Spiritomb returns to Pokémon Go with the Halloween 2024 event. For all players, there’s a limited-time free Timed Research ticket you can work through to either unlock it or add another to your collection, but you won’t have long before it disappears.

Similar to the previous Spiritomb encounters, this is the only way for you to get this Pokémon. It’s not readily available in the wild, or in raid encounters. It exclusively appears for Halloween, and if you don’t act fast, you won’t have a chance to add this Pokémon to your Pokédex. We have a full breakdown of all tasks and rewards you need to do to complete the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge.

How to complete Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Spiritomb Challenge

Spiritomb returns to Halloween 2024 with another chance for players to catch it.

This is a free Timed Research available to everyone who logs in to Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 event, starting on Oct. 22 at 10 AM in your local time zone. The Timed Research immediately goes into your Today View and you can begin working on it. As you might expect, many of the tasks have you attempting to catch and track down various Pokémon appearing throughout the Halloween 2024 event.

The big focus for the Spiritomb Challenge is attempting to find Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon. One of the tasks has you tracking down and catching at least 108 of them. Of these two, Ghost-type Pokémon can be tricky to find in Pokémon Go, but you should have better luck getting them when it gets dark out. Although it might be dark in your local area, it must be dark in the game. Wait for nightfall to arrive, and more Ghost-type Pokémon should begin to spawn near you. If you’re having more trouble attempting to find them, adding an Incense to your character and walking around is always a good idea.

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for completing the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 108 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon Morpeko (Full Belly Mode) encounter Collect 1,080 Max Particles Gastly encounter Make 108 Curveball Throws Frillish encounter Make 108 Nice Throws Frillish (female) encounter Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon Sableye encounter

All task completion rewards: 1,080 XP, 1,080 Stardust, and a Spiritomb encounter

You only get your Spiritomb encounter if you can finish all these tasks. There is a time limit associated with the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge, and you have until Nov. 8 at 8pm to complete it in your local time zone. After this point, the Timed Research disappears, and you have to wait until 2025 rolls around for another chance to catch Spiritomb. It’s an elusive Pokémon that infrequently appears in Pokémon Go.

