Among the 18 types in the Pokémon series, only a handful of them possess complete immunities to other types. These immunities provide excellent coverage and are often capable of disrupting opponents’ strategies with proper timing.

One of these types is Normal, a basic typing that a wide variety of Pokémon have—often those that players can find easily in nearly every region. Unfortunately, with how standard this typing is, it is referred to as one of the weakest in the game, and oftentimes hinders Pokémon from being able to showcase their true potential.

Yet players well-versed in type-matchups know that a Pokémon having the Normal-type as either its primary or secondary typing can be a major asset in catching enemies off-guard. For players seeking to counter a Normal-type, however, they must be aware if the opposing Pokémon also has a secondary typing, as it could alter the Pokémon’s weaknesses and resistances.

All Normal-type weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the Electric-type, Normal-type Pokémon only have one glaring weakness that can be exploited in nearly any situation. Should players use Fighting-type attacks on Normal-type Pokémon, they will deal super-effective damage and, in most situations, remove the opposing Pokémon from the field.

Normal-type moves do not deal super-effective damage to any type, meaning that no type has a weakness to Normal. Though this may seem like a drawback, this allows nearly any Pokémon to equip powerful Normal-type moves—such as Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, and Facade—to deal neutral damage to nearly any other Pokémon.

The true power of this type lay in its complete immunity to Ghost-type attacks—a feature Ghost-types also have against Normal attacks. Thanks to the addition of Terastilization, Pokémon that are weak to Ghost-types, such as Gardevoir, Espathra, and Ceruledge, can opt for a Normal Tera Type to remove the Ghost weakness completely while also ridding them of their other weaknesses.

Other counters to Normal-type Pokémon include moves that change the types of opponents, such as Soak, Trick-or-Treat, and Magic Powder, thus allowing players to turn a difficult situation in their favor. As these are status moves, however, players should remember that opponents can prevent them with moves such as Taunt.