All new Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is finally here and along with a new region to explore, there are a ton of new Pokémon to find and capture.

In the Hisui region, there is plenty of familiar Pokémon roaming around. This is likely due to the area being an ancient version of the Sinnoh region. But there are also plenty of Pokémon who aren’t local to the Sinnoh region.

Whether you’re after a specific species or looking to catch them all, you’ll need to know what Pokémon to be on the lookout for during your adventures. Here are all the new Pokémon that you’ll find in the Hisui region while playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

All new species

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has completely new Pokémon and also Hisui versions of species that are available in other regions. Here are all the Pokémon to get their own unique Hisui version.

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Decidueye

Hisuian Sneasal

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Avalugg

Image via The Pokémon Company

Here is a list of all the new Pokémon species that are appearing for the very first time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Kleavor

Basculegion

Wyrdeer

Sneasler

Overqwil

Ursaluna

Enamorus

Along with all these new Pokémon, the game also introduces new forms for Dialga and Palkia. There are plenty of Pokémon to catch during your adventure, but these are the new additions to look out for while you’re playing.