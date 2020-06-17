All new moves added in the Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion

New and returning Pokémon aren’t the only thing being added in the Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield. More than 20 new moves have also been created and are now available.

Since the Isle of Armor is themed around growth and learning, it makes sense that training under Mustard would lead to learning some incredible new attacks.

There isn’t a specific theme to the list of new attacks. Some take pre-existing concepts and apply them to new types, like a Water-type U-Turn, while others push into new territory. Like with all moves, some are more useful than others, but all of them can be learned through trading in Armorite Ore at the dojo.

Here’s a full list of all of the new moves added in the Isle of Armor expansion, including the G-Max exclusive attacks and all of their effects.

New moves

Expanding Force The user attacks the target with its psychic power. This move’s power goes up and damages all opposing Pokémon on Psychic Terrain.

Steel Roller The user attacks while destroying the terrain. This move fails when the ground hasn’t turned into a terrain.

Scale Shot The user attacks by shooting scales two to five times in a row. This move boosts the user’s Speed stat but lowers its Defense stat.

Meteor Beam In this two-turn attack, the user gathers space power and boosts its Sp. Atk stat, then attacks the target on the next turn.

Shell Side Arm This move inflicts physical or special damage, whichever will be more effective. This may also poison the target.

Misty Explosion The user attacks everything around it and faints upon using this move. This move’s power is increased on Misty Terrain.

Grassy Glide Gliding on the ground, the user attacks the target. This move always goes first on Grassy Terrain.

Rising Voltage The user attacks with electric voltage rising from the ground. This move’s power doubles when the target is on Electric Terrain.

Terrain Pulse The user utilizes the power of the terrain to attack. This move’s type and power changes depending on the terrain when it’s used.

Skitter Smack The user skitters behind the target to attack. This also lowers the target’s Sp. Atk stat.

Burning Jealousy The user attacks with energy from jealousy. This leaves all opposing Pokémon that have had their stats boosted during the turn with a burn.

Lash Out The user lashes out to vent its frustration toward the target. If its stats were lowered during the turn, the power of this move is doubled.

Poltergeist The user attacks the target by controlling the target’s item. The move fails if the target doesn’t have an item.

Corrosive Gas The user surrounds everything around it with highly acidic gas and melts away items they hold.

Coaching The user properly coaches its ally Pokémon, boosting their Attack and Defense stats.

Flip Turn After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.

Triple Axel A consecutive three-kick attack that becomes more powerful with each successful hit.

Dual Wingbeat The user slams the target with its wings. The target is hit twice in a row.

Scorching Sands The user throws scorching sand at the target to attack. This may also leave the target with a burn.

Jungle Healing The user becomes one with the jungle, restoring HP and healing any status conditions of itself and its ally Pokémon in battle.

Wicked Blow The user, having mastered the Dark style, strikes the target with a fierce blow. This attack always results in a critical hit.

Surging Strike The user, having mastered the Water style, strikes the target with a flowing motion three times in a row. This attack always results in a critical hit.



New G-Max moves