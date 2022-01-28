There's a ton of rare Pokémon for players to catch during their adventures in the Hisui region.

Some of the most sought-after Pokémon from any game in the series are the Legendary and Mythic types—and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no different.

There are a ton of these Pokémon returning to the game for its very first adventure in the Hisui region and you can catch them all. While some of the Legendary and Mythic Pokémon have been revealed during the promotional run for the game, others have remained hidden to launch.

Fortunately, players were quick to uncover all of its secrets and we now have a full list of the Legendary and Mythic Pokémon in the game as well as locations where they can be found and caught.

All Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings back a ton of popular Pokémon both Legendary and Mythical as well as adding a new name into the mix. Some of these you’ll encounter during your story progress, others will take further exploration or specific requirements to trigger an encounter with.

Here is a look at all the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in the game and where they can be found.

Legendary Pokémon in Legends: Arceus

Azelf (Lake Valor)

Mesprit (Lake Verity)

Uxie (Lake Acuity)

Heatran (Cobalt Coastlands)

Cresselia (Mooview Arena)

Palkia (Story)

Dialga (Story)

Giratina (Turnback Cave)

Regigigas (Snow Point Temple)

Tornadus (Bonechill Wastes)

Landorus (Ramanas Park)

Thundurus (Cobalt Coastlands)

Enamorus (Scarlet Bog)

Mythical Pokémon in Legends: Arceus