Annual events never tend to bug Pokémon Go players, but that might be an exception for Bug Out 2022 when it sees Bug-type Pokémon swarming from Aug. 10 to 16.

Among the numerous returning Bug-types, new faces such as Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are joining the ever-expanding Pokémon Go roster.

In terms of other new additions, Venipede can be Shiny now, Genesect with its Chill Drive can be encountered in five-star raids, and Mega Scizor makes its debut in Mega Raids. Additionally, certain Pokémon will spawn more frequently around gyms after raids are beaten depending on the day, including Venipede and Kricketot.

Related: How to complete the Bug Out 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Just like most returning events, players will have a sizable Collection Challenge to complete along with some event-exclusive research available too. So if you plan on trying to get the most out of this swarm of content, here are all of the research tasks and rewards available to finish.

All Bug Out 2022 event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Event-exclusive Field Research

Catch five Pokémon Caterpie encounter Weedle encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Volbeat encounter Illumise encounter Venipede encounter Dewpider encounter Wimpod encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Burmy (Plant Cloak) Burmy (Sandy Cloak) Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Make two Excellent Throws Nincada encounter

Make three Great Throws in a row Paras encounter Dwebble encounter

Make three Nice Throws Venonat encounter Kricketot encounter

Make three Nice Throws Silcoon encounter Cascoon encounter

Take three Snapshots of different Bug-type Pokémon you caught Ledyba encounter Spinarak encounter Yanma encounter

Trade a Pokémon Karrablast encounter Shelmet encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Combee encounter Sewaddle encounter



Timed Research

Bug Out Catch Challenge page one

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Walk 2km Beedrill encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Ultra Balls

Make five Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Combee encounter



Total rewards: Shedinja encounter, one Lure Module, and 2,500 XP

Bug Out Catch Challenge page two

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Hatch an Egg Three Golden Razz Berries

Evolve two Bug-type Pokémon Grubbin encounter

Make 10 Great Throws 20 Great Balls

Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokémon 50 Mega Beedril Energy

Take Snapshots of five different wild Pokémon Venipede encounter



Total rewards: Pinsir encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 2,500 XP

Bug Out Catch Challenge page three

Claim reward Caterpie encounter

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward Wurmple encounter

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward Weedle encounter

Claim reward 1,000 XP



Total rewards: 50 Scizor Mega Energy and Scyther encounter