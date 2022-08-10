Annual events never tend to bug Pokémon Go players, but that might be an exception for Bug Out 2022 when it sees Bug-type Pokémon swarming from Aug. 10 to 16.
Among the numerous returning Bug-types, new faces such as Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are joining the ever-expanding Pokémon Go roster.
In terms of other new additions, Venipede can be Shiny now, Genesect with its Chill Drive can be encountered in five-star raids, and Mega Scizor makes its debut in Mega Raids. Additionally, certain Pokémon will spawn more frequently around gyms after raids are beaten depending on the day, including Venipede and Kricketot.
Related: How to complete the Bug Out 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go
Just like most returning events, players will have a sizable Collection Challenge to complete along with some event-exclusive research available too. So if you plan on trying to get the most out of this swarm of content, here are all of the research tasks and rewards available to finish.
All Bug Out 2022 event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- Caterpie encounter
- Weedle encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Volbeat encounter
- Illumise encounter
- Venipede encounter
- Dewpider encounter
- Wimpod encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Burmy (Plant Cloak)
- Burmy (Sandy Cloak)
- Burmy (Trash Cloak)
- Make two Excellent Throws
- Nincada encounter
- Make three Great Throws in a row
- Paras encounter
- Dwebble encounter
- Make three Nice Throws
- Venonat encounter
- Kricketot encounter
- Make three Nice Throws
- Silcoon encounter
- Cascoon encounter
- Take three Snapshots of different Bug-type Pokémon you caught
- Ledyba encounter
- Spinarak encounter
- Yanma encounter
- Trade a Pokémon
- Karrablast encounter
- Shelmet encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Combee encounter
- Sewaddle encounter
Timed Research
Bug Out Catch Challenge page one
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km
- Beedrill encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Make five Curveball Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Combee encounter
Total rewards: Shedinja encounter, one Lure Module, and 2,500 XP
Bug Out Catch Challenge page two
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch an Egg
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Evolve two Bug-type Pokémon
- Grubbin encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 20 Great Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokémon
- 50 Mega Beedril Energy
- Take Snapshots of five different wild Pokémon
- Venipede encounter
Total rewards: Pinsir encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 2,500 XP
Bug Out Catch Challenge page three
- Claim reward
- Caterpie encounter
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- Wurmple encounter
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- Weedle encounter
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
Total rewards: 50 Scizor Mega Energy and Scyther encounter