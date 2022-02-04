Aegislash to be introduced to Pokémon UNITE on Feb. 10

Aegislash will be the 31st champion in the MOBA.

Aegislash, a Steel/Ghost-type Pokémon from Generation VI, is set to be Pokémon UNITE’s next playable character, The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio revealed today.

Aegislash will arrive on Aeos Island on Feb. 10. Data-miners had already hinted that Aegislash was going to be added to the champion pool. This ghostly Pokémon, that can switch between offense and defense stances, will be the 31st playable Pokémon in UNITE and the game’s seventh All-Rounder alongside Charizard, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lucario, Machamp, and Tsareena.

This melee All-Rounder is as sharp as they come! Aegislash joins #PokemonUNITE on 2/10! pic.twitter.com/SIqdaX2DhR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) February 4, 2022

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio also revealed Aegislash’s moves and scoring animation in the official announcement video. It appears that his moveset features Iron Defense, King’s Shield, Sacred Sword, and Shadow Sneak/Shadow Claw. Aegislash will be a melee champion like other All-Rounders such as Lucario, Machamp, and Tsareena.

All-Rounders in Pokémon UNITE are generally champions that can cause consistent damage but, unlike Speedsters and Attackers, can also take more damage before getting knocked out.

At the moment, it’s unclear how much Aegislash’s UNITE License is going to cost. The latest additions to UNITE, Dragonite and Trevenant, cost 10,000 Aeos Coins. But the 10-minute MOBA game has also given out champions for free or through completing event missions.

With today’s confirmation, Aegislash is just the first of three Pokémon that will be added to Pokémon UNITE. The game is also expected to introduce a Supporter in February and an Attacker in March.