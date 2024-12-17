Your ghost-hunting journey starts off pretty rough in Phasmophobia, but over time, your skills will improve and you’ll gain access to better gear. Getting rid of your default gear can be a tricky process to navigate, though.

The better gear you have to work with, the easier your investigations become, as all higher Tier items can acquire evidence a lot more quickly. It can be tough to figure out how to upgrade though, so here’s how to get rid of default gear in Phasmophobia.

How to remove default gear in Phasmophobia

Default gear can be pretty tough to work with, so it’s time for an upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to remove default gear in Phasmophobia is by replacing it with better items as you unlock them. You cannot completely get rid of your gear since you must have one of all default items equipped in your inventory at all times, but you can swap them out for better items as you acquire them.

, you need to reach the required levels to unlock better gear, purchase the better gear, and swap out your items. The unlock level you need to reach varies by item. If you’re playing with others, you can add as many items as you like or have the host fill all the gear slots with their own items. When the host is a higher level than you and has access to more items, it’s best to let them fill all the slots if you want to play with better gear. Even if you personally haven’t unlocked any items beyond the default gear, you can still use better items if another player adds them to the contract items.

Regardless of your method, the process for swapping default gear looks the same. It can be a bit tricky to navigate, so here’s a breakdown of how to switch out your items.

Load into Singleplayer or Multiplayer .

or . Switch from the contract board to the ghost equipment shop .

. Navigate to the Equipment Manager page.

page. Switch all Tier I default items to any higher Tier by selecting Tier II or Tier III items. Press the plus or minus button under each type of gear to add more of that gear type or remove extra as needed.

Select any of the Tiers marked in red boxes to swap out the default gear for better items. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can freely modify your gear loadout in all regular contracts. You only have no control over the equipment selection when you’re playing all weekly challenge modes like Tag! You’re it!, No Evidence, The Apocalypse Draws Near, and Hide and Seek: Extreme. You’re always given a preselected collection of items that cannot be changed, so if there’s default gear in the trial, you’re stuck with it.

All Phasmophobia gear unlock levels and prices

Equipment Tier I Tier II Tier III EMF Reader Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 20 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 52 and costs $4,500 to upgrade DOTS Projector Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 29 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 60 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Igniter Unlocks at level 12 for free. Unlocks at level 41 and costs $500 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 57 and costs $750 to upgrade. Flashlight Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 19 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 35 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Firelight Unlocks at level 12 for free. Unlocks at level 47 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 79 and costs $10,000 to upgrade. Photo Camera Unlocks at level three for free. Unlocks at level 25 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 70 and costs $5,000 to upgrade. UV Light Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 21 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 56 and costs $2,000 to upgrade. Crucifix Unlocks at level eight for free. Unlocks at level 37 and costs $4,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 90 and costs $20,000 to upgrade. Thermometer Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 36 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 64 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Spirit Box Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 27 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 54 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Video Camera Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 33 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 61 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Salt Unlocks at level nine for free. Unlocks at level 43 and costs $2,500 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 68 and costs $5,000 to upgrade. Incense Unlocks at level 14 for free. Unlocks at level 42 and costs $3,500 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 85 and costs $15,000 to upgrade. Tripod Unlocks at level 10 for free. Unlocks at level 34 and costs $5,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 62 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Sound Sensor Unlocks at level 11 for free. Unlocks at level 32 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 58 and costs $1,500 to upgrade. Motion Sensor Unlocks at level five for free. Unlocks at level 45 and costs $2,500 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 74 and costs $8,000 to upgrade. Sanity Medication Unlocks at level 16 for free. Unlocks at level 39 and costs $2,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 77 and costs $5,000 to upgrade. Head Gear Unlocks at level 13 for free. Unlocks at level 49 and costs $10,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 82 and costs $10,000 to upgrade. Parabolic Microphone Unlocks at level seven for free. Unlocks at level 31 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 72 and costs $5,000 to upgrade. Ghost Writing Book Default item unlocked at level one. Unlocks at level 23 and costs $3,000 to upgrade. Unlocks at level 63 and costs $3,000 to upgrade.

Now that you know how to swap out your old items for better ones, you can tackle some of Phasmophobia’s greatest challenges. You might consider testing out your new gear while working on Ferryman of the Drowned, Lighthouse Keeper, or Achievement Hunter.

