Persona 3 Reload: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called?

Do you remember what was talked about during the lecture?
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 2, 2024 06:15 pm
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several things that can happen during the school day in Persona 3 Reload, and leading up to final exams, the teachers start to ask more questions. During a class with Mr. Edogawa, he asks what the esoteric study for Jewish texts was called.

The question can be a difficult one, as there are three answers you need to pick from. The choices are all topics he discussed during his lecture that day, and trying to remember the exact answer can be difficult to do at a moment’s notice. Here’s what you need to know about how to answer what is the esoteric study of Jewish texts in Persona 3 Reload.

How to answer what is the esoteric study of Jewish texts in Persona 3 Reload

What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts in Persona 3 Reload
You have to pick from one of three answers during class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Mr. Edogawa asks what the esoteric study of Jewish texts is called during class, it’s a jarring moment as he’s already listed off several other unique studies. Because you were astutely paying attention to every word he said, you know the answer is Kabbalah in Persona 3 Reload.

Mr. Edogawa gives you this question leading up to the final exams you’re about to take in a few weeks during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. You’ve likely become an expert on how to answer these questions, such as using the chat log option to go through the conversation you had with Mr. Edogawa to find the question, which he gave you close to the beginning of the lecture. It’s a skill I wish I could have used in class, but thankfully, I was quiet enough to avoid these types of questions while in school. Most of the time, at least.

I’m happy to report this is a one-time question. Mr. Edogawa did not think to put this question on your final exam, which happens the next week in your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. However, a few other questions do appear, such as asking who made the prototype for the katana or the form of magic used to track down water sources. That last one was another Mr. Edogawa question, so he does make a quick appearance on this test.

You receive a boost to your Charm after you successfully answer the question in class. This is one of the few ways to boost your Social Stats outside the time management system. Typically, you have to increase it through after school activities or ones that appear during the evenings. Getting the answer right is good practice for your upcoming final exams and a great chance to boost your Social Skills.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.