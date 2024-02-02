Persona 3 Reload: What item does every samurai need?

Throughout your time attending school in Persona 3 Reload, the teachers plan to drop difficult questions your way and expect you to give them an answer. One of these questions is by Mr. Ono, who asks what item every samurai needs.

It’s a challenging question to answer. There are several tools and items samurai have used throughout the years, and they’ve adjusted themselves based on how they can best protect those around them. Thankfully, the answer is much more apparent than you might expect. Here’s what you need to know about how to answer what item every samurai needs in Persona 3 Reload.

The answer to what item every samurai needs in Persona 3 Reload

You have to select from the three answers during class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The question Mr. Ono asks you in class is, “Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!” It’s a tricky question because he doesn’t directly reflect on what he’s talking about in this particular speech bubble, but the correct answer is the katana in Persona 3 Reload.

Mr. Ono talks about the first person who invented the katana and made it a traditional part of the samurai during this classroom sequence in Persona 3 Reload. The person Mr. Ono is speaking about is Taira no Masakado, also known as the first samurai. Although samurai were expert fighters adept in various weapons, such as the yari and longbow, they were famous for carrying katanas with them wherever they went. Although it’s notable for samurai to wear armor, they also have a katana on their belts; at least, that’s the type of imagery I have in my head if someone says the word “samurai” to me.

Taira no Masakado designed the prototype for the katana, and yes, this is a similar question you can expect to see on your final exam. You want to make sure to remember that name, or you might miss out on becoming the head of your class. You’re going to be fine so long as you associate the term “samurai” with the name Taira no Masakado and remember it for the test.

Your character receives a point in Charm after you answer this question correctly in class. Although the exact question does not appear on your final exam in Persona 3 Reload, the Taira no Masakado name does, and the exam asks you who invented the prototype for the katana, the tool all samurai are historically known to carry on their person.