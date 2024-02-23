Persona 3 Reload: Pagoda of Disaster weakness

You’ve unlocked the second part of Tziah in Persona 3 Reload, which means it’s time to continue the climb. The Pagoda of Disaster is among the many Gatekeepers who will try to stop you, but you can beat it if you know its weakness.

The Pagoda of Disaster fight can be tricky once you see the damage numbers that pop up. But like several other fights in the game, it’s all about having the best team for the job.

Here is Pagoda of Disaster’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload and how to use it to your advantage. But be careful because the enemy will try to do the same to you.

What are Pagoda of Disaster’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

Pagoda of Disaster is weak to Strike attacks but absorbs Lightning and Wind magic. Theurgies are exempt from this resistance.

Yukari should be a full-on healer/support if you bring her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully for anyone climbing Tartarus, Pagoda of Disaster has quite an easy weakness to exploit: Strike. Any of your physical damage dealers should have access to Strike, and each has strengths and weaknesses—most of which can get exploited in this fight. This Gatekeeper also brings two minions in the form of Tomes of Persecution.

Tome of Persecution weakness in Persona 3 Reload

Pagoda of Disaster has two Tomes of Persecution at its heel, which are weak to Dark but nullify Ice. All other attacks hit normally. This makes for a somewhat straightforward fight with plenty of opportunities for All-Out Attacks.

How to beat Pagoda of Disaster in Persona 3 Reload

As usual, the key to beating Pagoda of Disaster is setting up All-Out Attacks and enduring its magic hits. And there will be many of them: you can expect Wind and Electric magic with Magarula, Mazionga, and Maziodyne, plus a Concentrate if you give it a chance to focus. Its minions will also use buffs and Ice attacks, so odds are they’ll down one of your party members here.

We recommend having:

Koromaru

Akihiko

Either Yukari or Ken

With Dark and Strike as glaring weaknesses, two party members shine immediately: Koromaru and Akihiko. Koromaru is usually the first to strike, so he can already set up an All-Out Attack provided you shift to the right party member. Akihiko deals tons of Strike damage, and his weakness may not matter much. Even though he’s weak to Ice, the Tomes of Persecution will be the first enemies to fall, so that downside gets abandoned mid-fight.

The goal is to see this screen often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All physical damage dealers are in some danger, but Akihiko is in the least amount—especially since the Tomes are the first enemies to go. Aigis has plenty of buffs, but she’s weak to Electric. Likewise, Junpei has access to Strike, but Wind will knock him down. We brought Junpei, but that’s because he had a higher level.

Yukari or Ken can fill the role of a support/healer if you don’t want to flex into healing. We generally don’t leave the dorm without Yukari, but since Pagoda of Disaster throws Electric liberally and absorbs Wind, Ken may get more room to shine. Yukari can use her Theurgy if the team doesn’t need healing since it’s either that or basic attacks for damage.

It will take a few All-Out Attacks to down the Tomes of Persecution, but the fight becomes much simpler once they’re done and the Pagoda isn’t being buffed. It will continue to hit hard while it lives, and there’s a chance it’ll continue hitting weaknesses. But once its minions are down, this becomes much more of a battle of attrition. Make sure your healer keeps everyone topped, cast your Theurgies if you’re in danger, and keep chaining All-Out Attacks to wrap up this fight.