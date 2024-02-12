Persona 3 Reload: Luxury Hand weakness

The Luxury Hand in Persona 3 Reload is one of the many rare Shadows you can encounter while exploring Tartarus. They appear later on, and if you don’t hit their weakness, there’s a good chance they may escape from you during combat.

The rare Shadows are always looking to escape combat to prevent you from earning their fantastic rewards. These include luxurious items, and a good amount of experience points. It can be tricky, though, and you don’t have too much time to experiment before they try to run away from you. Here’s what you need to know about the Luxury Hand weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Luxury Hand weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You can only use Physical Attacks against the Luxury Hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for players, the Luxury Hand has no weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. Instead, it takes no damage from any magical attacks. It is resistant to all Physical attacks, meaning you can only use Striking, Piercing, and Slashing damage against it to do any damage. Those attacks won’t do their full damage, unless you lower the defenses of this Shadow.

Because the Luxury Hand takes a small amount of damage, effectively chipping away at its health will prove difficult. I find it easier to lower the defense of this Shadow by having someone in your Persona 3 Reload party use Marakunda. You should expect only to need to use Marakunda once in combat, as a Luxury Hand tries to escape by the second round, especially if you have an advantage against it. If you don’t have the advantage, defeating it before it escapes is challenging. I learned this the hard way fighting the other rare Shadows, like the Ethereal Hand.

A good way around the Luxury Hand’s resistances is to optimize the Personas in your loadout. When I have Personas primarily using Physical attacks, I make sure to give them Apt Pupil and Crit Rate Boost, which doubles the chance of dealing a critical hit and increases the critical rate of the Persona’s attacks, respectively. These are a great way to deal a large amount of damage to the Shadow, and you might score a critical hit against them, knocking the Shadow down for an All-Out Attack. I was able to do this against the Vehement Idol.

If a party member has their Theurgy attack available, though, using it on the Luxury Shadow is always a good day. These bypass a Shadow’s resistances, and you can do full damage against it in Persona 3 Reload. Expect to find Luxury Hands throughout the Harabah floors, which become available to your group when you reach November.