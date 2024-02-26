Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Panzer weakness

Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus serves as the graveyard for countless players’ broken dreams. If you’ve made it far enough to take on the Chaos Panzer, you might just have what it takes to make it all the way—as long as you can get past this substantial roadblock.

While the Chaos Panzer may seem impenetrable (all the armor will do that), an ideal party composition and knowledge of its weaknesses will see you through to victory all the same.

How do you defeat the Chaos Panzer in Persona 3 Reload?

Just call Yukari. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chaos Panzer is found in the Harabah section of Tartarus, on Floor 188. This means that it’s one of the latter half of Tartarus’ Guardian bosses, and as such represents a substantial challenge even to more hardened Persona 3 Reload parties. Befitting its status as a hellish tank, the Chaos Panzer has no easily exploitable weaknesses and a bevy of resistances to boot—Wind and Fire attacks won’t even affect it, and Light attacks will bounce right back to damage the party instead.

To make matters worse, it brings along two Resentful Surveillants, but those are weak to Slash attacks, so Slash-heavy party members like Junpei or even Yuki (if you’ve built him that way) should be able to make short work of them. Taking down the tank itself will mean a war of attrition, so you’ll want Yukari constantly keeping your party topped up to survive its relentless barrage. As the tank specializes in Pierce attacks, it’s a good idea to try and up your resistance to that specific damage type before the fight. Once the Surveillants are out of the picture, pile on the buffs, then pour on the damage. With careful use of healing, you should be able to take down the tank and move onto the next of Tartarus’ many challenges in no time.