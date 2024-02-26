Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Panzer weakness

True to its name, it's tanky.
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 05:58 pm
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus serves as the graveyard for countless players’ broken dreams. If you’ve made it far enough to take on the Chaos Panzer, you might just have what it takes to make it all the way—as long as you can get past this substantial roadblock.

Recommended Videos

While the Chaos Panzer may seem impenetrable (all the armor will do that), an ideal party composition and knowledge of its weaknesses will see you through to victory all the same.

How do you defeat the Chaos Panzer in Persona 3 Reload?

An image of Yukari using her Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Just call Yukari. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chaos Panzer is found in the Harabah section of Tartarus, on Floor 188. This means that it’s one of the latter half of Tartarus’ Guardian bosses, and as such represents a substantial challenge even to more hardened Persona 3 Reload parties. Befitting its status as a hellish tank, the Chaos Panzer has no easily exploitable weaknesses and a bevy of resistances to boot—Wind and Fire attacks won’t even affect it, and Light attacks will bounce right back to damage the party instead.

To make matters worse, it brings along two Resentful Surveillants, but those are weak to Slash attacks, so Slash-heavy party members like Junpei or even Yuki (if you’ve built him that way) should be able to make short work of them. Taking down the tank itself will mean a war of attrition, so you’ll want Yukari constantly keeping your party topped up to survive its relentless barrage. As the tank specializes in Pierce attacks, it’s a good idea to try and up your resistance to that specific damage type before the fight. Once the Surveillants are out of the picture, pile on the buffs, then pour on the damage. With careful use of healing, you should be able to take down the tank and move onto the next of Tartarus’ many challenges in no time.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload ending, explained
An image of Nyx in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload ending, explained
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Final Checkmate weakness
The protagonist confronts a Final Checkmate in Adamah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Final Checkmate weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Beezlebub in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Beelzebub being summoned in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Beezlebub in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload ending, explained
An image of Nyx in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload ending, explained
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Final Checkmate weakness
The protagonist confronts a Final Checkmate in Adamah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Final Checkmate weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Beezlebub in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Beelzebub being summoned in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Beezlebub in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 26, 2024
Author
Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair has been gaming almost as long as he's been writing. Writing about games, however, is still quite new to him. He does hope you'll stick around to hear about his many, many opinions- wait, where are you going?